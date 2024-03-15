Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Cataclysm Classic will finally fix one of the game’s most annoying character creation problems

Blizzard is making things more convenient for the Cataclysm re-release.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 05:06 pm
Gryphons in the Twilight Highlands posted up at the flight master at Highbank in World of Warcraft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The World of Warcraft Classic timeline is being pushed forward later this year when WoW Cataclysm finally gets its moment in the sun as the next expansion to be revisited by the Classic WoW formula. 

Recommended Videos

When Cataclysm Classic goes live, two “new” races will be added to the game: Worgen and Goblins, the former of which was a revolutionary race when it first came to WoW as it was the first to have two separate forms that players could customize. Thankfully for fans of the franchise, the most annoying part of creating a Worgen back in 2010 has been fixed for the impending 2024 re-release of the expansion. 

Overview of Gilneas in WoW
We’ll soon be able to relive the Worgen starting experience in Gilneas City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back in the original version of Cataclysm, creating a Worgen was a hair-pulling process because even though you could transform yourself at will between a Worgen and a Human, your character options were locked between your two forms. If you picked one character feature as a Worgen, for example, there was a direct, corresponding feature waiting for you in Human form that you could not change. 

In the original release of WoW Cataclysm, whenever you created a Worgen, you were subjected to the same character-locked options that translated over between your Worgen and Human form. For example, changing your Worgen-form hairstyle would alter your Human-form hair to a directly related option, regardless of whether you wanted that hairstyle.  

That won’t be the case when Cataclysm Classic launches later this year. In the new version of the game, you’ll be able to separately customize your character’s Human and Worgen forms, just as you can in retail WoW. This change was first brought to public attention by WoW content creator MrGM.

This quality-of-life change was added to modern WoW as part of the Shadowlands expansion, meaning Worgen players had to spend almost 10 years following the launch of Cataclysm having their character options locked across the board. The technology to customize your forms separately was expanded upon in Dragonflight when Dracthyr, the most customizable race in WoW’s history, were able to create separate versions of their Dragon and Visage forms. And now, that element of convenience is being retroactively added to Cataclysm Classic

WoW Cataclysm Classic will launch later this year, with a summer release for the next era of Classic being most likely. The WoW Classic expansion is currently in beta testing. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 15, 2024
Read Article WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
A view of the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Wildlife in the Waking Shores on the Dragon Isles
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 15, 2024
Read Article WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
A view of the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Wildlife in the Waking Shores on the Dragon Isles
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.