WoW Cataclysm Classic will finally fix one of the game’s most annoying character creation problems

The World of Warcraft Classic timeline is being pushed forward later this year when WoW Cataclysm finally gets its moment in the sun as the next expansion to be revisited by the Classic WoW formula.

When Cataclysm Classic goes live, two “new” races will be added to the game: Worgen and Goblins, the former of which was a revolutionary race when it first came to WoW as it was the first to have two separate forms that players could customize. Thankfully for fans of the franchise, the most annoying part of creating a Worgen back in 2010 has been fixed for the impending 2024 re-release of the expansion.

We’ll soon be able to relive the Worgen starting experience in Gilneas City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back in the original version of Cataclysm, creating a Worgen was a hair-pulling process because even though you could transform yourself at will between a Worgen and a Human, your character options were locked between your two forms. If you picked one character feature as a Worgen, for example, there was a direct, corresponding feature waiting for you in Human form that you could not change.

In the original release of WoW Cataclysm, whenever you created a Worgen, you were subjected to the same character-locked options that translated over between your Worgen and Human form. For example, changing your Worgen-form hairstyle would alter your Human-form hair to a directly related option, regardless of whether you wanted that hairstyle.

That won’t be the case when Cataclysm Classic launches later this year. In the new version of the game, you’ll be able to separately customize your character’s Human and Worgen forms, just as you can in retail WoW. This change was first brought to public attention by WoW content creator MrGM.

This quality-of-life change was added to modern WoW as part of the Shadowlands expansion, meaning Worgen players had to spend almost 10 years following the launch of Cataclysm having their character options locked across the board. The technology to customize your forms separately was expanded upon in Dragonflight when Dracthyr, the most customizable race in WoW’s history, were able to create separate versions of their Dragon and Visage forms. And now, that element of convenience is being retroactively added to Cataclysm Classic.

WoW Cataclysm Classic will launch later this year, with a summer release for the next era of Classic being most likely. The WoW Classic expansion is currently in beta testing.

