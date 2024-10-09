Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kristian before the blue ghostly man from the wrath of the lich king wow expansion
Images via Blizzard Entertainment and IMDb. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft helped Game of Thrones star kick his drug addiction

The Hodor actor found home in WoW.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 02:35 am

In his novel Beyond the Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships, and Surprising Tales, Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn attributed World of Warcraft to helping him detox and kick his drug addiction.

Recommended Videos

The Hodor actor revealed in his autobiography that he fell in love with a person who had a drug addiction, which, in turn, led to him abusing narcotics. But after a nearly fatal experience, the actor headed to a bungalow at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Ireland, where he detoxed from drugs while playing World of Warcraft “from dawn till dusk.”

Sylvanas Windrunner in Sanctum of Domination raid standing
Sylvanas is his favorite character. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In an interview with Polygon, Nairn spoke further about how WoW changed his life and became a different type of addiction for him. As a collector and a completionist, he’s one of those gamers who enjoy horizontal content and will do anything to get all the mounts and transmogs. However, the characters and the stories genuinely drew him into WoW and are one of the reasons he still loves this game.

Nairn admitted that the Wrathgrate cinematic from the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, which was an emotional cutscene, was the moment it hit him that he loved WoW and was invested in the story and the characters. And he’s not alone in this because WotLK is one of the best WoW expansions. Even at Dot Esports, we rated this expansion as our No. 1 because the content, lore, raids, and storyline were phenomenal.

Although revealing these details about his past must have been challenging, fans have supported, praised, and empathized with the Game of Thrones star. Many said that, like Nairn, WoW helped them with their addictive behaviors and was a place for players to escape from their harsh lives.

While his journey was undoubtedly tumultuous and rocky, the actor believes he’s now in a healthier place and that playing WoW, particularly with his friends, helps with his loneliness.

It just goes to show that gaming and this community can be positive and supportive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter