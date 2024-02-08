WoW SoD: How to get Razor Arrows in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re playing a Hunter (or any class that uses a bow) in phase two of WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the first thing you should do before progressing past level 25 and making your way into the second level band is stock up on Razor Arrows.

Razor Arrows are an upgraded version of your standard arrows, and they add 7.5 DPS to any auto attacks you make with your bow. Just having them in your inventory will boost your overall damage and make the leveling process in WoW Classic much easier.

Since Razor Arrows become available to you at level 25, you should be getting them as soon as possible and boosting your DPS as quickly as you can. You can even fill up your quiver with Razor Arrows before phase two of SoD starts and be ready to go out into the world with an inventory full of DPS-boosting projectiles.

Where can you buy Razor Arrows in WoW Classic?

Razor Arrows can be purchased from any Bowyer or arrow-selling general goods vendor on Azeroth. Pretty much anywhere you can buy common (white) quality bows, you’ll also find Razor Arrows among the items for sale. The most convenient places where you can buy Razor Arrows are going to be capital cities like Stormwind and Orgrimmar, and sub-capitals in leveling towns such as Goldshire, Darkshire, and Booty Bay.

Avette Fellwood in Darkshire (Alliance) and Karyen Soothallow in Tarren Mill (Horde) are two conveniently placed Razor Arrow vendors who can sell you the projectiles in high-trafficked, mid-20s leveling zones.

Avette Fellwood can be found next to the Scarlet Raven Tavern in Darkshire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a quiver full of Razor Arrows, the time you spend out in the open-world and dungeons will become marginally easier thanks to the extra damage you get just from having a better, level-relevant arrow.