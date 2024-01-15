Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Kaboom!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 04:38 am
Gnome Warlock casting a spell
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you thought Warlocks were cool with their demons, curses, summoning portals, and Soul Shards, wait until you see the Lake of Fire ability in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. To unlock it, you first need to get Demolition Explosives and blow up a stone rubble.

No matter if you’re playing the Alliance or the Horde, the process of getting one of the more iconic Warlock Runes is the same. You need the Demolition Explosives and boom a big old pile of rubble—simple as that. 

Here’s how to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

One of the houses in Tarren Mill where you can find quest NPCs.
You can get Demolition Explosives from a wandering goblin NPC in Hillsbrad Foothills. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To become an expert Warlock and get the Lake of Fire Rune, first travel to Hillsbrad Foothills with at least one gold to your name. You’re looking for Zixil, the goblin NPC. He’s roaming the roads of Hillsbrad Foothills between Southshore and Tarren Mill, and you can find him between coordinates 50.6, 50.6 and 60.8, 19.8. 

Talk to him and buy the Demolition Explosives for one gold. Previously, the price tag of this was a whopping five gold, but it decreased over time. 

What should you do with Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Map of Hillsbrad Foothills showing the exact location of Durnholde Keep.
Take your explosives to Durnholde Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

After paying the goblin’s toll, make your way to Durnholde Keep. It’s hard to miss it—it’s a big keep on the east side of Hillsbrad Foothills, right after you cross the river at 77 and 41 coordinates. 

Once there, find the big stone rubble and place the Demolition Explosives near it. The rubble is near the keep, across the bridge. After a couple of moments, it will explode and leave a chest behind. In the chest, there’s Rune of Fires Wake, which will, once right-clicked, teach you the Lake of Fire ability. 

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.