WoW SoD: All Warlock runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Warlocks are expected to be the best damage dealing class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. The right runes can turn this caster into an even greater damage threat.
Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery can drastically alter how your character plays. Runes break down the traditional class structures, allowing more classes than ever to experiment with healing, tanking, and dealing out different forms of DPS. If you have rolled a Warlock in your Season of Discovery adventure, below are the runes that you can look forward to finding.
All Warlock Runes in WoW Classic SoD
Runes for all classes are divided into three different types: Chest, Legs, and Gloves runes. Whenever you find a rune, all you need to do is right click on the item in your inventory to learn the rune. You can then see your rune abilities in your character menu screen and activate your desired rune by applying it to the corresponding piece of gear.
How you get runes will heavily depend on your chosen race and class combination. Most runes will be attained by quests, but you can find other runes attached to random mobs in your specific starting locations and leveling zones. As Season of Discovery continues, we will likely learn more about how to get all the runes listed below for each race in World of Warcraft Classic.
|Rune
|Ability
|Lake of Fire (Chest)
|Rain of Fire leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all fire damage that you and your pet Demon deal by 40 percent for 15 seconds.
|Soul Siphon (Chest)
|The amount of health drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul increases by six percent for each of your Warlock Shadow effects currently afflicting the target.
|Demon Tactics (Chest)
|You and your pet Demon’s melee and spell critical strike chances are increased by 10 percent.
|Everlasting Affliction (Legs)
|Drain Life, Drain Soul, Shadowbolt, Shadow Cleave, Searing Pain, Incinerate, and Haunt refresh the duration of your Corruption on the target back to its full timer.
|Incinerate (Legs)
|Burn your enemy for (222/100) to (258/100) damage and increase all fire damage that you deal by 25 percent for the next 15 seconds.
|Demonic Grace (Legs)
|Your and your pet Demon’s dodge chance increases by 30 percent and your chance to critically strike targets with all attacks increases by 30 percent for six seconds.
|Metamorphosis (Gloves)
|Transform into a demon and increase your armor by 500 percent. The chance you are critically hit reduces by six-percent, threat increases by 50 percent while mana gained from Life Tap also increases 100 percent. Several change are made to base spells:
– Searing Pain becomes Instant.
– Shadow Bolt becomes Shadow Cleave, a melee version of the spell that hits up to three nearby enemies.
– Fear is replaced by Menace, a spell that taunts targets.
– Gain Demon Charge
– Gain Demonic Howl
|Shadow Bolt Volley (Gloves)
|Your Shadow Bolt spell now can strike up to five targets within a distance of 10 yards, however damage is reduced by 20 percent.
|Chaos Bolt (Gloves)
|Fires a bolt of chaos at the target, dealing fire damage. Chaos Bolt will always hit and cannot be resisted or deflected.
|Haunt (Gloves)
|Release a ghostly attack on the target, dealing shadow damage and increasing all shadow damage you deal over time to the target by 20 percent. After Haunt ends, you will heal for all damage dealt to your target.