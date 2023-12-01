WoW SoD: All Warlock runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Warlocks are expected to be the best damage dealing class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. The right runes can turn this caster into an even greater damage threat.

Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery can drastically alter how your character plays. Runes break down the traditional class structures, allowing more classes than ever to experiment with healing, tanking, and dealing out different forms of DPS. If you have rolled a Warlock in your Season of Discovery adventure, below are the runes that you can look forward to finding.

All Warlock Runes in WoW Classic SoD

Human Warlock | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Runes for all classes are divided into three different types: Chest, Legs, and Gloves runes. Whenever you find a rune, all you need to do is right click on the item in your inventory to learn the rune. You can then see your rune abilities in your character menu screen and activate your desired rune by applying it to the corresponding piece of gear.

How you get runes will heavily depend on your chosen race and class combination. Most runes will be attained by quests, but you can find other runes attached to random mobs in your specific starting locations and leveling zones. As Season of Discovery continues, we will likely learn more about how to get all the runes listed below for each race in World of Warcraft Classic.