WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Stolen Power quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Warlock class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is packed with Runes that upgrade spells and abilities, like the Haunt Rune acquired through the Stolen Power quest.

All players who begin Season of Discovery through WoW Classic will start at the Abby in the Northshire Valley. There are multiple quests to pick up right away and I recommend grabbing them all at once. The Stolen Power quest is the most important, which requires first coming in contact with Drusilla La Salle on the right side of the Abby in the graveyard.

How to find the Stolen Tome Powers of the Void

The Stolen Tome quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The first step toward acquiring Stolen Power is to find the Stolen Tome from Drusilla La Salle. To the east of the Abby and the starting point for Warlock players in Season of Discovery and across the river is a vineyard full of Defias bandits. Head across the river and stay to the left. A short distance behind the vineyard is a tent protected by Defias thugs.

Stolen Tome location | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Terminate the Defias thugs and place your cursor over the books and pots on the ground to the right of the tent. It is here that Warlock players will find the Stolen Tome that is labeled as Powers of the Void, a unique item with the text “By the hand of Khadgar.”

Completing this Season of Discovery quest unlocks the ability for Warlock players to summon an Imp, found in your Spellbook. Place the Imp on your Action bar to summon your sidekick, who has 85 mana and a 10-second cast.

How to find the Stolen Power for Warlock in SoD

Stolen Power quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Upon returning across the river to Drusilla La Salle in the Abby graveyard, players can turn in the Stolen Tome to obtain the Stolen Power quest. Much like the Tome, the Rune of Haunting players are seeking through the Stolen Power quest is located across the river where the Defias gang is hanging out. Each class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery has 12 Runes.

Upon crossing the creek, stay to the right of the vineyard this time and look for two buildings that have the appearance of outhouses. In between the two thin shacks is a chest that is protected by a Defias thug. Defeat the enemy and open the chest to obtain the Rune of Haunting that teaches Warlock players a new engraving ability.

Rune of Haunting | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Return to the graveyard with Drusilla La Salle and turn in the Stolen Power Season of Discovery quest. The reward for completing the quest is a pair of Tatterd cloth gloves that have six armor and a durability of 14/14. Players will also unlock the Haunt Rune.

Haunt: Engrave your gloves with the Haunt Rune. Unleash a ghostly soul on an enemy, dealing 22 to 26 damage, and increasing all Shadow damage over time you deal to that target by 20 percent. When the Haunt ends or is dispelled, you be healed for all the damage it dealt to your target.

The Haunt Rune is the first of 12 possible Runes Warlock players can collect in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.