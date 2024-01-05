WoW SoD: How to get Black Murloc Egg in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Definitely one of the weirder items I've seen!

There are a ton of unique and never-before-seen items like Black Murloc Egg in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

This trinket doesn’t come with any primary stats like Intellect or Strength but offers a unique on-use effect—a murloc follows you and increases your Shadow Protection. Similarly to swim speed and stealth detection rings, Black Murloc Egg is a niche item, and you could find more use for it in future Season of Discovery updates.

Here’s how to get Black Murloc Egg in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Black Murloc Egg trinket in WoW Classic Season of Discovery explained

Black Murloc Egg isn’t a stat stick item, but it offers its wielder on-use effect that summons a murloc NPC, which follows you around for 30 minutes and increases your Shadow Resistance by five.

Your lovely murloc pet can’t be targeted and will disappear if you swap Black Murloc Egg for a different trinket. This trinket also shares its cooldown with other summoning items like Ancient Cornerstone Grimoire and Book of the Dead. Those are end-game items, and you don’t have to worry about them, not at least for a couple more phases.

How to get Black Murloc Egg in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This item drops from Gelihast. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Black Murloc Egg drops from the murloc boss, Gelihast, in Blackfathom Deeps. The drop rate chance for this item is only 3.08 percent, according to Wowhead. On average, loot in Blackfathom Deeps has 15 to 20 percent chance to drop, and Black Murloc Egg is one of the rarer items.

This is a niche item, especially because it doesn’t offer any spell power or attack damage stats. I’d use it in Blackfathom Deeps for additional Shadow Protection or PvP when fighting Shadow Priests and Warlocks.