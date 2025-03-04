WoW players discover cheeky Cartel trick to get extra World quests in Undermine(d)

Just when you think everything’s near perfect in the new WoW The War Within Undermine(d) update, things get even better as players find a way to get extra World quests with Goblin Cartels.

WoW players shared this newly discovered trick on a March 4 Reddit thread—and it’s possibly the most effective way to farm Cartel reputation. The trick to getting extra weekly quests is to choose a different Goblin Cartel every week. This is a great way to do different weekly quests in WoW while increasing your rep.

Why pick one when you can choose all of them? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Syiler, a WoW YouTube content creator, first discovered this cheeky yet useful trick. This trick allows you to have separate World quest spawns with different Cartels that you change every week. With every weekly reset you get additional weekly quests, including the ones from the previous three days that didn’t expire—and this applies to all Goblin Cartels.

“Remember folks, abuse this immediately before it gets patched and no one who abused it suffers any consequences,” a player commented.

Even though this is undoubtedly the most effective way to reach an Exalted reputation with all Goblin cartels, it’s only a matter of time before Blizzard addresses it in the next patch. So, while it’s only natural for players to express their concerns about this trick, some are not entirely sold.

“I’m sad about this revelation. While I understand entirely, and the way the WQ system has been working, this is logical. Alas, I wanted to focus noggenfogger for the toy. AHHH,” another player commented.

Although most players agree that the new Undermine patch is nothing less than an outstanding update with a ton of potential, cheeky little tricks like these are bound to get fixed sooner or later. So, if you’re looking for the best way to grind out that reputation fast, I suggest using this mechanic before it’s too late.

