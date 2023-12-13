WoW SoD: Darkmoon Faire schedule in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Darkmoon Faire is a unique World of Warcraft event that’s a breath of fresh air for hard-grinding Classic players. Here, you can play fairground games and get your hands on various buffs and bags to help you on your journeys in Azeroth.

Just like any other WoW event, the Darkmoon Faire is only active for a limited time. This means once it’s over, you can’t seek out Sayge for world buffs nor get the Darkmoon Storage Box. Luckily for you, the Darkmoon Faire regularly returns, so here’s the full schedule in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Full Darkmoon Faire schedule in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Unlike in retail WoW, the Darkmoon Faire sets up during the first Friday of the month, and you can venture there on the following Monday. It’s available for a week once per month, and after that, the Darkmoon Faire vendors pack their bags and leave.

Darkmoon Faire schedule in 2023

Here’s the full Darkmoon Faire schedule for Season of Discovery in 2023:

Dec. 3 to 9

Darkmoon Faire schedule in 2024

Here’s the full Darkmoon Faire schedule for Season of Discovery in 2024:

Jan. 8 to 14

Feb. 5 to 11

March 4 to 10

April 8 to 14

May 6 to 13

June 10 to 16

July 8 to 14

Aug. 5 to 11

Sept. 9 to 15

Oct. 7 to 13

Nov. 4 to 10

Dec. 9 to 15

Why is the Darkmoon Faire important in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

This is Sayge at the Darkmoon Faire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Darkmoon Faire is important because Sayge, a Gnoll NPC, offers a wide variety of buffs. These buffs are normally best used when raiding, as they can improve your damage and healing output. Or, if you want to save them for later, use Chronoboon Displacer.