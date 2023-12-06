WoW SoD: How to get the Darkmoon Storage Box in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You have to work hard for this one!

The Darkmoon Storage Box is a 14-slot bag available in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery during Darkmoon Faire. Since it’s hard to come by such large bags during early levels of Season of Discovery, it’s worth trying to get your own Darkmoon Storage Box.

If you’re new to WoW Classic, you need to understand how important inventory space is in this game. Not only can you carry more quest items, green pieces of gear, and various reagents, but you can also earn more gold by selling these same things on auction houses and random vendors. So, bag space equals more money in the long run.

So, here’s how you can get the Darkmoon Storage Box in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How can you get the Darkmoon Storage Box in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

You can get a Darkmoon Storage Box at the Darkmoon Faire by turning in 50 Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets to the Gelvas Grimgate NPC. This NPC is standing with the rest of the Darkmoon Faire mobs near one of the tents in both Thunder Bluff and Elwynn Forest.

When you first approach Gelvas Grimgate, he’ll have a blue question mark above his head, and you can turn in various amounts of Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets to him. If you’re saving up for a Darkmoon Storage Box, don’t spend your Darkmoon Faire Prize Tickets on Darkmoon Flower or Minor Darkmoon Prize, or you won’t have enough tickets.

Where to find the Darkmoon Storage Box NPC in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gelvas Grimgate is a goblin standing in a tent at the Darkmoon Faire camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I already mentioned, Gelvas Grimgate is located in the Darkmoon Faire camp, with the rest of the similar NPCs.

Location of Gelvas Grimgate NPC in Mulgore (Horde) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gelvas Grimgate location in Mulgore. Image via Wowpedia. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gelvas Grimgate is located in the big blue, green, and purple tent, next to Ringling’s tent. The coordinates for this NPC are 37.23, 37.74 in Mulgore.

Location of Gelvas Grimgate NPC in Elwynn Forest (Alliance) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Location of Gelvas Grimgate in Elwynn Forest. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Alliance can find Gelvas Grimgate in the big blue, green, and purple tent at the edge of the Darkmoon Faire. The exact coordinates of this NPC in Elwynn Forest are 41.6, 68.8.

How to get Darkmoon Faire Tickets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can earn Darkmoon Faire Tickets by turning in the quests to various NPCs at the camp. These quests ask you to farm up on various goodies from monsters as well as professions and bring them back. You can turn in animal parts, and Blacksmithing, Engineering, and Leatherworking items.

NPC Quest type List of quests Ringling Engineering items Copper ModulatorWhirring Bronze Gizmo Chronos Leatherworking items Carnival BootsCarnival Jerkins

Unfortunately, I didn’t find Yebb Neblegear or Kerri Hicks that are normally available at the event and the selection of quests makes it hard to get the Darkmoon Storage Box.