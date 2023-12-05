WoW SoD: How to get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft’s Carnival-like event came back for Classic‘s Season of Discovery. As one of the first events in WoW, Darkmoon Faire’s return to the game is always appreciated by the fans.

While most events are in plain sight, it usually takes some effort to get to the Darkmoon Faire. Nowadays, getting to the Faire is rather simple with the help of portals in the game. These portals will help you reach Darkmoon Island, where the Faire is set up.

When you get to the Darkmoon Faire, you can enjoy the carnival games, rides like carousels. There’s also a collection of pets, mounts, transmogs, and heirlooms players can unlock via event-exclusive quests.

How can you get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Classic SoD as Alliance?

Teleport back to Stormwind and find a Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage to give you a lift. Screenshot by Dot Esports When you’re in Elwynn Forest, you’ll need to use this portal to get to the Darkmoon Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Darkmoon Faire portal for Alliance is located in Elwynn Forest, outside of Goldshire. Though you can walk or fly to this location, I recommend talking to a Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage in Stormwind. For a small fee, the mage will teleport you to Elwynn Forest, and you’ll be able to use the portal.

How can you get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Classic SoD as Horde?

Return to Orgrimmar and find the Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage to teleport to the portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports When you arrive in Mulgore, use this portal to get to the Darkmoon Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Darkmoon Faire portal for Horde is in Mulgore. Like Alliance players, Horde members can also talk to the Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage in their capital, Orgrimmar, and have them teleport you to the portal.

What are the attractions and rewards at the Darkmoon Faire in WoW Classic SoD?

Like usual, the Darkmoon Faire in WoW Classic SoD is packed with events, attractions, and quests.