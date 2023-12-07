Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: All Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The buffs you need to help you through dungeons and raids.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Dec 7, 2023 05:06 am
Crystal globe and other trinkets in WoW Classic

While Darkmoon Faire is in town in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you can get various buffs to make your raiding, clearing dungeons, and leveling way easier.

Darkmoon Faire are world buffs that increase your stats for two full hours. Since they are world buffs, you can use the Chronoboon Displacer to store them for later if you don’t have the time to run back and get them. Darkmoon Faire buffs are mainly used for raiding, but you can also pick them up as you level or clear dungeon since they provide additional stats.

So, here are all Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Name of the buffDescription
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of DamageIncreases all damage by one to 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ResistanceIncreases all resistances by 25.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ArmorIncreases Armor by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of SpiritIncreases Spirit by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of IntelligenceIncreases Intellect by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ResistanceIncreases all resistances by 25.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of StaminaIncreases Stamina by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of StrengthIncreases Strength by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of AgilityIncreases Agility by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of IntelligenceIncreases Intellect by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of SpiritIncreases Spirit by 10 percent.
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ArmorIncreases Armor by 10 percent.

How to get all Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the Darkmoon Faire buff, you need to venture to their camp either in Elwynn Forest (Alliance) or Mulgore (Horde) and find Sayage. This is a gnoll NPC in its own tent at the edge of the event. Then, you need to talk to the NPC and give correct answers for each buff. You have to answer two questions correctly, and then you’ll get the buff. 

Here are all the buffs and correct answers you need to give to Sayage to get them:

Name of the buffAnswer to the first questionAnswer to the second question
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of DamageOneOne
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ResistanceOneTwo
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ArmorOneThree
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of SpiritTwoOne
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of IntelligenceTwoTwo
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ResistanceTwoThree
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of StaminaThreeOne
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of StrengthThreeTwo
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of AgilityThreeThree
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of IntelligenceFourOne
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of SpiritFourTwo
Sayge’s Dark Fortune of ArmorFourThree

Where to find Sayage, Darkmoon Faire buff NPC, in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Sayage NPC at the Darkmoon Faire
This is Sayage at Darkmoon Faire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sayage is the NPC located in one of the tents at the edge of Darkmoon Faire. The exact location in Elwynn Forest is at the coordinates 42.0, 69.0, and 36.8, 38.2 for the Horde. This is a hooded gnoll NPC.

