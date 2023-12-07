WoW SoD: All Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

While Darkmoon Faire is in town in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you can get various buffs to make your raiding, clearing dungeons, and leveling way easier.

Darkmoon Faire are world buffs that increase your stats for two full hours. Since they are world buffs, you can use the Chronoboon Displacer to store them for later if you don’t have the time to run back and get them. Darkmoon Faire buffs are mainly used for raiding, but you can also pick them up as you level or clear dungeon since they provide additional stats.

So, here are all Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Name of the buff Description Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage Increases all damage by one to 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance Increases all resistances by 25. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor Increases Armor by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Spirit Increases Spirit by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Increases Intellect by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance Increases all resistances by 25. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Stamina Increases Stamina by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Strength Increases Strength by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Agility Increases Agility by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Increases Intellect by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Spirit Increases Spirit by 10 percent. Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor Increases Armor by 10 percent.

How to get all Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the Darkmoon Faire buff, you need to venture to their camp either in Elwynn Forest (Alliance) or Mulgore (Horde) and find Sayage. This is a gnoll NPC in its own tent at the edge of the event. Then, you need to talk to the NPC and give correct answers for each buff. You have to answer two questions correctly, and then you’ll get the buff.

Here are all the buffs and correct answers you need to give to Sayage to get them:

Name of the buff Answer to the first question Answer to the second question Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage One One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance One Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor One Three Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Spirit Two One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Two Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance Two Three Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Stamina Three One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Strength Three Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Agility Three Three Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Four One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Spirit Four Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor Four Three

Where to find Sayage, Darkmoon Faire buff NPC, in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This is Sayage at Darkmoon Faire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sayage is the NPC located in one of the tents at the edge of Darkmoon Faire. The exact location in Elwynn Forest is at the coordinates 42.0, 69.0, and 36.8, 38.2 for the Horde. This is a hooded gnoll NPC.