WoW players want one classic zone to get a complete rework in Season of Discovery

With Season of Discovery launching in World of Warcraft Classic on Nov. 30, players are hoping the Deadwind Pass will receive a rework that’ll add more content to it.

Deadwind Pass is a zone that didn’t have many quests in Vanilla. Instead, the quests it has were added with The Burning Crusade and were mostly related to the Karazhan instance. Many players pointed out how Karazhan was supposed to be a part of Vanilla but was cut “due to time constraints,” making Deadwind Pass irrelevant.

Players now wish to have more quests and content revolving around the Deadwind Pass in Season of Discovery, and considering Blizzard hinted that fans should expect Karazhan Crypts further down the line, there’s a chance it might happen. Currently, the community expects the Crypts to be a level 60 raid, but there’s no official information about the raid itself nor the content outside of it except the initial tease.

Surprisingly, quite a few fans expressed they like that Deadwind Pass has no quests sending you there because it contributes to the zone’s aesthetic. “It makes it such a mysterious and ominous place,” a player wrote.

Others agreed, saying it’d be great to have more places like that to simply wander around, they added: “Maybe something there drops something someone needs but no quests or ‘reason’ to exist.” There were also ideas about an open-air dungeon with no quests attached or open-ended quests to preserve the mystery and emptiness of the area.

Whatever it will be and whenever it will be released, players will have to wait until Blizzard reveals more information regarding Season of Discovery and the content coming out throughout the year.