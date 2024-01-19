WoW mouseover macros: How to instant cast abilities

In World of Warcraft, macros are extremely important if you want to keep up with either PvP or PvE at the highest level. The mouseover macro instant cast is a great way to save time, allowing you to cast an ability simply by hovering over the intended target.

Macros are custom tools in both retail and classic World of Warcraft which allow players to perform multiple actions at a time. For example, you can make a macro wherein you make your character say a specific line out loud whenever you cast Shadow Bolt.

The instant cast mouseover macro is one of the more practical uses of the player tool. If you are trying to set this macro in World of Warcraft, here’s what you can do.

How to make a mouseover macro in WoW Dragonflight

Instant casts are perfect for high level raid situations | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The mouseover macro allows you to cast a specific ability simply by hovering your mouse over the intended target. For example, if you want to cast Heroic Strike on every enemy you see, then you can program this as the default attack for mouseovers.

You can assign your mouseover macro in World of Warcraft Dragonflight by following the steps below:

Open your macro menu by typing /m or /macro

Click on create a new macro at the bottom of the panel I recommend that you select the Question Mark icon to distinguish this macro from any others that you have already set

Insert the following command: /cast [@mousover,exists][@target,exists]

Open your spellbook side-by-side with the macro panel still up

Shift and left click your desired instant cast spell or ability

Save your macro and add to your hotbar

Go to an enemy and hover over to see if it works

With this in place, you should be able to cast the desired ability by either hovering over the physical character, their health bar, or name plate. This process works the exact same on World of Warcraft Classic, so you can have instant casts set up between all versions of the game.

How to make a mouseover macro in WoW Classic

If you are looking to create a mouseover macro in World of Warcraft Classic, it is the same basic process as the retail version:

Open the macro panel by typing /macro

Create a new macro at the bottom of the macro menu

Insert the following command into the open space: /cast [@mousover,exists][@target,exists]

Open your spell book with the macro page still up as well

Shift and left click on your desired ability or spell

Save your macro and add it to your action bar

Make sure to test it out to see if it works properly

With all this done, you should have an ability that instant activates whenever you mouse over an enemies’ health bar, physical person, or name plate.