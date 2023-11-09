WoW Dragonflight: Where to find Thaelishar Groveheart

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 introduced not only new quests and a new raid, but also tons of new Druid forms. To obtain some of these forms, you will need to purchase specific items from the NPC Thaelishar Groveheart.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream, has finally brought players to the Emerald Dream, a region that players have waited decades to explore. Given the setting, Druids can expect tons of new cosmetic and class options after downloading this patch.

Thaelishar Groveheart is a Druid NPC in this new region that sells an item which allows Druids to attune to the various beasts around the Emerald Dream. If you are trying to find Thaelishar Groveheart in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Thaelishar Groveheart in WoW Dragonflight

Here’s where you’re headed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Night Elf NPC Thaelishar Groveheart can be found in the northern reach of the Eye of Ysera in the Emerald Dream. This is a new zone introduced along with the new patch, Guardians of the Dream.

This merchant sells four items: the Silent Mark of the Dreamtalon, Dreamsaber, Dreamstag, and Umbraclaw. All of these are items essential to unlocking new Druid forms released in Patch 10.2. You can purchase each individual Silent Mark for only 500 gold, making it a relatively cheap endeavor.

How to use Thaelishar Groveheart’s Silent Marks in WoW Dragonflight

After you purchase on the Silent Marks in Dragonflight, you can use them to help attune to the correlating beast found in the Emerald Dream. Once you attune to a specific number of beasts, then you can unlock the new Druid form. Some new Druid forms, such as the Umbraclaw, have alternate appearances which require further items to unlock after the base appearance is accessible.

To use the Silent Mark on a creature, you simply need to target the creature and to begin a short channeling process. The creature appearance should pop up in your inventory after you have reached the necessary threshold.