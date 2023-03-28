Added with Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5, Trading Post stands are a place where you can buy never-before-seen transmogs, toys, and mounts for Trader’s Tender. The rotation of goods will change every month, but if you have your eye on a specific item and don’t have enough currency, you can always save one item for the next month.

Since Blizzard Entertainment introduced the Trading Posts back at the beginning of February, Wowhead and other WoW-related sites have been diligently data mining and trying to dig out as many upcoming Trading Post cosmetics and mounts as possible.

Blizzard promised to bring back tons of old and no longer obtainable cosmetics in Dragonflight and most likely the main method of putting these items back into players’ hands will be via the Trading Posts. No matter if you’re a refined connoisseur of the rarest WoW items or you just find the latest pet just cute, here are mounts, transmogs, and toys you can expect to see in the future Trading Post rotations in Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight Trading Post leaks: Upcoming mounts, transmogs, and more

In recent interviews, Blizzard announced that WoW team is doing spring cleaning of backlogged content and, as a result, we are seeing never-before-obtainable and no-longer-obtainable cosmetics and mounts making their way to the Trading Post. So, this means that the Trading Post rotations will mainly feature old recolored assets that weren’t used, for one reason or the other.

Here are the datamined mounts, transmogs, and toys you can expect to see being sold at the Trading Posts in the upcoming months:

Here's what all the upcoming Trader's Post transmog ensembles look like, which are likely available in spring 2023!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/JwyG3gugy7 pic.twitter.com/rdCshCcruN — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 14, 2023

Patch 10.0.5 has added many new transmog items. One of the sets added in the patch is making previously unavailable Legion recolors available to players!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/ilJtyupDQk pic.twitter.com/YuTwoWprhr — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 5, 2023

The Filigreed Lion's Maw from the upcoming Trading Post could be an unused shield from Culling of Stratholme.#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/hvHeJg7sKN pic.twitter.com/iyKh4s8Znv — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 14, 2023

The latest 10.0.7 PTR update added many Trading Post items that appear to be recolors of popular weapons from past raids like Hellfire Citadel. Here is a look at their models!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/hvHeJg80Al pic.twitter.com/lfdCDEml8Z — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 14, 2023

We've datamined some new Trading Post rewards, and these are the ones that we speculate might be rewards for finishing the Traveler's Log in upcoming months!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/9uN7SDGRaT pic.twitter.com/JSTxi8nWjF — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 14, 2023

We've datamined many new Trading Post rewards that are likely to be sold in upcoming months and how much they cost. This includes the amazing Magenta Cloud Serpent mount!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/stI8ocv8az pic.twitter.com/mQPfnwHLT0 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 14, 2023

More datamined cosmetics on the Patch 10.0.7 PTR indicate that players will soon be able to dress up as their favorite fanatical religious sect, the Scarlet Crusade!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/sYtmVcWcne pic.twitter.com/Y5lwgYolss — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 19, 2023

Every month, the Trading Post will have new collectables available to purchase, and we've datamined four pets for sale this Spring!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/aFgx56Epl5 pic.twitter.com/XwJlrugsyR — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 18, 2023

Blizzard has added more simple weapon models and their Trading Post costs in last week's PTR update! Here's a look at the weapons and their models.#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/ClKtrXgONj pic.twitter.com/WwA35u1L0F — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 22, 2023

We've datamined a few more cosmetic weapons coming to the Trading Post in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, including what appears to be the original Staff of Gul'dan!#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/t7avzM1jc0 pic.twitter.com/aKsiICUGlD — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 23, 2023

A possible source for the Sun and Moon Warden sets has been found on the Patch 10.0.5 PTR – Earn the Trading Post's special monthly reward 12 times for the sets!#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/bXwFH3Jhf5 pic.twitter.com/GdZY8BRI7z — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) January 21, 2023

In Patch 10.0.5, new Cloak transmogs are being added. We're looking at some of the currently datamined cloaks!#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/tzLZmlXSmR pic.twitter.com/iIiRV9HpPT — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) January 11, 2023

With this week's PTR build, Blizzard has added a bunch of new weapon appearances to the PTR servers.#Dragonflight #Warcraft https://t.co/HpU6sjt4Pc pic.twitter.com/vqmHcrpKrC — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) January 7, 2023

At the moment, we don’t know when will each of these mounts and cosmetics hit the live servers, but we can safely assume that each monthly rotation will be spicy and will feature both expensive and cheap cosmetics to pick up. So, just to be on the safe side, always leave some Trader’s Tender each month aside because you’ll never know what Tawny, Wilder, and Zen’shiri will have to offer.