WoW Dragonflight: How to get Boreal Dreamtalon

Hey there, fellow World of Warcraft Druids. Are you tired of the same old travel forms you always use? Maybe you need a change. How about becoming a Boreal Dreamtalon? It’s not too difficult to get, and you’ll look really cool while running around Azeroth.

What is the Boreal Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight?

Boreal Dreamtalon. Image via Wowhead

Boreal Dramtalon is a Druid travel form that you can get in WoW Dragonflight in Emerald Dream. Other than looking different, this Druid travel form doesn’t provide any significant benefit to the player. It does look pretty awesome, though, so I won’t fault anyone for trying to get it.

Before you get the Boreal Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight

Troll Druid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll need to have the following things:

A level 70 Druid character – To even get to the place, you’ll need a max level (70) character. It also has to be a Druid, as they are the only ones who can use the item which changes their travel form. The form is account-wide, so all other Druids on your account can enjoy it.

– To even get to the place, you’ll need a max level (70) character. It also has to be a Druid, as they are the only ones who can use the item which changes their travel form. The form is account-wide, so all other Druids on your account can enjoy it. Finish the Call of Dream questline – Since the Boreal Dreamtalon item is located in the Emerald Dream, you need to get there first. Currently, the only way to get to the Emerald Dream zone is by doing the questline. I guess another player could also summon you, but that will just put a giant target on your back with all the mobs in Emerald Dream.

Once you are a proud, max-level Druid who has finished the Call of Dream questline, you are ready for the new travel form.

How to get Boreal Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight

Talisa Whisperbloom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talisa Whisperbloom is the NPC we need to see. She is located at Amirdrassil, Centra Encampment. She and her sister, Sylvia Whisperbloom, sell the Mark of the Boreal Dreamtalon. However, they only trade in Seedbloom.

You can get one Seedbloom per week by completing the Blooming Dreamseeds quest. In this quest, you must plant five regular Dreamseeds and harvest them after three minutes. Each harvested seed will also give you a little cache of items. When you finish the quest, return to Talisa, and she will give you a Seedbloom. Use this to buy the Mark of the Boreal Dreamtalon from her. If you want a different travel form, you must wait until next week for the Blooming Dreamseeds quest to become available again.

Using this method, you can also buy the Auroral Dreamtalon travel form.

After you get the Mark of the Boreal Dreamtalon, use it and visit the nearest barber shop to change to your new travel form.

Another way to get Boreal Dreamtalon

Giant Dreamseed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you venture around Emerald Dream, you may occasionally get a rare loot drop from a rare mob called a Giant Dreamseed. If you plant these seeds and wait for them to bloom, you might just get lucky and get one of the Druid travel forms, including the Boreal Dreamtalon travel form. As you can probably tell, this is just a lucky draw, so I wouldn’t rely on this method. Then again, if you do find some giant seeds, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t plant them and see what you get.

And that’s all there is to it. As you can tell, it’s not too difficult to get one of these travel forms. Unfortunately, getting all of them will require that you wait for several weeks, so keep planting those seeds in Emerald Dream. Have fun and don’t forget to show all your friends your cool new travel form.