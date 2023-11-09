WoW Dragonflight: How to get Auroral Dreamtalon

Hey there, World of Warcraft Druids. Looking to add some zing to your travel form? With the launch of WoW Patch 10.2 and the Emerald Dream Zone, Druids have received a lot of cosmetic upgrades. Among them is the Auroral Dreamtalon travel form.

What is the Auroral Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight?

Auroral Dreamtalon. Image via Wowhead

The Auroral Dreamtalon is a travel form that Druids in WoW can get by consuming an item. After consuming it, Druids can visit a barbershop and change their preferred travel forms. Back in the early days of WoW, Druids could only have a few travel forms, and they were the same for almost every druid. However, seeing how fashion has become a huge part of WoW’s endgame thanks to transmogrification, Druids received a lot of options for their travel form. The Aurora Dreamtalon is one of these options.

So if you happen to be playing a Druid and are tired of looking at the same old ground travel form, then the Auroral Dreamtalon may be something worth checking out.

What to do before you get the Auroral Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight

The portal taking you to the Emerald Dream is in Ohn’ahran Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to have the following things:

A level 70 Druid – As much as I would love to transform my Priest into an Auroral Dreamtalon, only Druids can get this shapeshift. On the bright side, the transmog is account-wide, so once you get it, any other druid characters you make or already have will also be able to equip it. The Druid also has to be max level (70).

– As much as I would love to transform my Priest into an Auroral Dreamtalon, only Druids can get this shapeshift. On the bright side, the transmog is account-wide, so once you get it, any other druid characters you make or already have will also be able to equip it. Finish the Call of Dream questline – This is a requirement to get into the Emerald Dream, the new zone in Dragonflight where you can get the new travel forms. It’s not a long quest, but you do have to be max level for it.

If you have both of these things, we can proceed.

How to get Auroral Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, we need to get a seedbloom from Talisa Whisperbloom. This Night Elf NPC has a weekly quest called ‘Blooming Dreamseeds.’ During this quest, you are tasked with planting and growing five dreamseeds. After planting each Dreamseed, you must wait three minutes before harvesting it. Harvest all five, return to Talisa, and get your reward—Seedbloom. Unfortunately, you only get one per week, and you’ll have to come back here if you want more travel forms. For now, one Seedbloom is all we need.

After we finish Talisa Whisperbloom, it’s time to visit her sister, Sylvia Whisperbloom. Unlike her sister, Sylvia is a trader who only trades in Seedblooms. Best of all, she will happily sell you the Mark of the Auroral Dreamtalon for just one seedbloom.

Pay the lovely sister, use the item, and enjoy your new travel form—after you equip it at the nearest barbershop, of course.

Sylvia Whisperbloom also sells Mark of the Boreal Dreamtalon, which is needed to get the Boreal Dreamtalon travel form.

Another way to get Auroral Dreamtalon in WoW Dragonflight

If you’ve used up your seedbloom for the week, you can also try your luck by planting a giant Dreamseed. If you happen to loot one of these and nurture it, you get a Gigantic Dreamy Bounty. If you are lucky, you may just find the Auroral Dreamtalon item inside one of these bounties. There is no guarantee that you will get the item, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

And that’s all there is to it. Now get out there and show everyone in Azeroth what a stylish druid you are. Have fun in WoW Dragonflight!