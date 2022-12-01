Where to get Awakened Order in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked how professions function, giving players much more active roles in the previously passive feature. One mechanic that has remained, however, is the need for reagents to craft items. Dragonflight has introduced countless new reagents to professions that can be found across the Dragon Isles, many of which are applicable across multiple professions.

Whether you are a blacksmith or a tailor, you likely have seen the mysterious Awakened Order reagent as a necessary component for your planned item. Awakened Order is one of the rarer reagents found in Dragonflight and it can be crafted using another naturally found item.

If you are stuck trying to find Awakened Order to no avail, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Awakened Order in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Where to find Awakened Order in WoW Dragonflight

Awakened Order and Rousing Order are essentially the same material. Both are minable substances found across the Azure Span, though typically Rousing Order is more common to find. Ten Rousing Order can be used to create one Awakened Order and vice versa, so if you find one more than the other, or mistakenly craft one instead of the other, you are able to change between the two.

No mobs drop either Rousing or Awakened Order. Instead, the Titan Touched mining nodes can most commonly be found by Tyr Hold to the east of Valdrakken. Here, players with herbalism and mining can farm natural herbs and mining nodes that will additionally drop Rousing Order along with what the materials would usually drop.

Players should consider using their profession overcharge ability on the mining nodes, which will cause even more Rousing Order to drop. After obtaining 10 or more Rousing Order, simply right-click to turn the mass into Awakened Order.