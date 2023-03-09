World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 was announced by Blizzard Entertainment on March 8, and it will bring a bunch of new stuff to the table.

Return to the Forbidden Reach will take players back to the Forbidden Reach, as the title suggests. There, you will be able to discover new secrets and answers about the dracthyr Evokers by defeating new bosses, completing new quests, and more.

The developers also decided to ship new heritage armor sets in Dragonflight’s Patch 10.0.7. One each has been prepared for orcs and humans. Besides, the update will add a Winterpelt Furbolg Faction and will expand the monk class to three races: Goblins, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgen.

Players will also have the chance to embark on a journey alongside Baine Bloodhoof, one of the franchise’s most well-known characters. With him by your side, you will search for an “old friend” in Ohn’ahran Plains and will come across a few surprises.

All in all, Patch 10.0.7 for Dragonflight looks like it will bring a breath of fresh air. With some new content, players will have the chance to keep themselves busy as they await the start of season two. But, when does exactly Patch 10.0.7 release?

When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 release?

The newest update for WoW Dragonflight will be available in less than three weeks since it’s scheduled to go live on March 21. The wait for the new set of content and activities isn’t that long, then, and the patch should be here in a blink of an eye.