What’s the recommended item level for Mythic 0 dungeons in WoW The War Within?

Mythic dungeons in WoW The War Within are one of the best ways to obtain powerful gear, and doing Mythic 0 dungeons is a great starting point.

Recommended Videos

Although you’ll likely replace the gear you get from Mythic 0 dungeons, the items you obtain there prepare you nicely for Mythic+ dungeons. But before you jump into Mythic 0, you need to prepare a bit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mythic 0 dungeons in The War Within, including all the dungeons you can do and their recommended item level.

WoW The War Within Mythic 0 item level requirement

There are many useful ways to get good gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

Mythic 0 dungeons are often referred to as base-level dungeons, and they are the first step you take on your journey in WoW’s Mythic+ dungeons. Mythic 0 dungeons don’t have an item level requirement because they are not in group finder.

This means that in order to do Mythic 0 dungeons, you must either form a premade group yourself or ask another party leader to join their group. This of course depends on other players, or you have to be lucky with finding a group.

He’s your ultimate partner in crime. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although there isn’t an official item level for Mythic 0 dungeons, most players agree tanks and DPS classes should aim for around 580 item level, and healers can settle for 570 item level.

So, if you’re looking to jump into the Mythic grind, make sure you meet those requirements. Here are some of the best ways to help you reach the 570 to 580 item range:

Delves

Heroic dungeons

Weekly quests

World quests

Both world and weekly quests are a great way to obtain decent gear because they award you with items in the 570 to 580 range. Not only are they fun and easy to complete, but since you do them in the open-world of Khaz Algar, you might kill an Elite mob or two, and they can also drop powerful gear.

If you prefer to grind dungeons, Heroic dungeons drop nice Adventurer gear in the 570 to 580 range, and you can spam them endlessly. However, Delves are my personal favorite and the method I’d recommend to everyone. They are fantastic solo dungeons, and by completing tier four or five Delves, you can even obtain juicy Veteran gear in the 580 to 590 range.

WoW The War Within Mythic 0 dungeons and loot table

Do some grind and claim rewards. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like previous expansions, there are currently eight Mythic 0 dungeons in season one of The War Within. Half of them are from past expansions, but this rotation also includes four new dungeons from Khaz Algar.

Dungeon Expansion Dungeon run loot The Great Vault loot Ara-Kara, City of Echoes The War Within 597 603 The Dawnbreaker The War Within 597 603 The Stonevault The War Within 597 603 City of Threads The War Within 597 603 Mists of Tirna Scithe Shadowlands 597 603 The Necrotic Wake Shadowlands 597 603 Siege of Boralus Battle for Azeroth 597 603 Grim Batol Cataclysm 597 603

After every run, you have a chance to obtain a level 597 item for your class. But the best part about Mythic 0 dungeons is that you can get even better loot from The Great Vault. This is tied to your weekly dungeon progress, and you can open The Great Vault in Dornogal once per week. So, make sure you do Mythic 0 dungeons regularly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy