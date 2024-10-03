Image Credit: Bethesda
Alleria Windrunner using her bow to shoot and arrow in Wow The War Within.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
World of Warcraft

What’s the recommended item level for Mythic 0 dungeons in WoW The War Within?

It's time to gear up.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
|

Oct 3, 2024

Mythic dungeons in WoW The War Within are one of the best ways to obtain powerful gear, and doing Mythic 0 dungeons is a great starting point. 

Although you’ll likely replace the gear you get from Mythic 0 dungeons, the items you obtain there prepare you nicely for Mythic+ dungeons. But before you jump into Mythic 0, you need to prepare a bit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mythic 0 dungeons in The War Within, including all the dungeons you can do and their recommended item level.

WoW The War Within Mythic 0 item level requirement

A player looking at the purple crystal in the sky in Hallowfall in WoW The War Within.
There are many useful ways to get good gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

Mythic 0 dungeons are often referred to as base-level dungeons, and they are the first step you take on your journey in WoW’s Mythic+ dungeons. Mythic 0 dungeons don’t have an item level requirement because they are not in group finder.

This means that in order to do Mythic 0 dungeons, you must either form a premade group yourself or ask another party leader to join their group. This of course depends on other players, or you have to be lucky with finding a group.

Brann Bronzebeard holding a pickaxe and a torch in WoW The War Within.
He’s your ultimate partner in crime. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although there isn’t an official item level for Mythic 0 dungeons, most players agree tanks and DPS classes should aim for around 580 item level, and healers can settle for 570 item level.

So, if you’re looking to jump into the Mythic grind, make sure you meet those requirements. Here are some of the best ways to help you reach the 570 to 580 item range:

  • Delves
  • Heroic dungeons
  • Weekly quests
  • World quests

Both world and weekly quests are a great way to obtain decent gear because they award you with items in the 570 to 580 range. Not only are they fun and easy to complete, but since you do them in the open-world of Khaz Algar, you might kill an Elite mob or two, and they can also drop powerful gear. 

If you prefer to grind dungeons, Heroic dungeons drop nice Adventurer gear in the 570 to 580 range, and you can spam them endlessly. However, Delves are my personal favorite and the method I’d recommend to everyone. They are fantastic solo dungeons, and by completing tier four or five Delves, you can even obtain juicy Veteran gear in the 580 to 590 range.

WoW The War Within Mythic 0 dungeons and loot table

Glass feature in a cathedral-looking room in WoW The War Within
Do some grind and claim rewards. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like previous expansions, there are currently eight Mythic 0 dungeons in season one of The War Within. Half of them are from past expansions, but this rotation also includes four new dungeons from Khaz Algar.

DungeonExpansionDungeon run lootThe Great Vault loot
Ara-Kara, City of EchoesThe War Within597603
The DawnbreakerThe War Within597603
The StonevaultThe War Within597603
City of ThreadsThe War Within597603
Mists of Tirna ScitheShadowlands597603
The Necrotic WakeShadowlands597603
Siege of BoralusBattle for Azeroth597603
Grim BatolCataclysm597603

After every run, you have a chance to obtain a level 597 item for your class. But the best part about Mythic 0 dungeons is that you can get even better loot from The Great Vault. This is tied to your weekly dungeon progress, and you can open The Great Vault in Dornogal once per week. So, make sure you do Mythic 0 dungeons regularly.

