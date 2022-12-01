Every new World of Warcraft expansion typically brings new content, zones, items, and even currencies—and Dragonflight is no different. Whereas Wrath of the Lich King introduced emblems and Shadowlands brought on anima, one of Dragonflight’s new currencies is dubbed Trophies of Strife.

A Trophy of Strife is a player-vs-player-specific currency. As with all unique currencies in World of Warcraft, Trophy of Strife can only be used at specific vendors to purchase specific items. With Trophies of Strife, players can purchase War Mode Gear from the NPC Malicia found in Valdrakken.

War Mode is a PvP option that can only be enabled in faction capitals, Stormwind and Orgrimmar. Along with enabling world PvP and flagging any members of the opposing faction as enemies, so long as they also have War Mode enabled, it also increases experience gained from killing mobs and turning in quests by 10 to 15 percent. War Mode Gear is armaments tailored to PvP capabilities, which is valuable if you plan on running battlegrounds or world PvP.

How to get Trophy of Strife in WoW Dragonflight

Right now, it appears that while the vendor in Valdrakken is ready to sell War Mode Gear, players do not yet have access to obtain Trophies of Strife. Likely, players in the future will be able to earn a Trophy of Strife by engaging in world PvP with War Mode enabled or by completing weekly PvP quests, which could include Valdrakken Profession Quests, Community Feasts, and more.

For the time being, the Trophy of Strife currency does not appear to drop from any mobs or appear as a reward for completing any World Quests, PvP or not. With the expansion being only recently released, it is likely that Blizzard will open up the currency later in the game’s lifecycle so players can start collecting their War Mode Gear sets.