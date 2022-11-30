Dragonflight has introduced loads of quality-of-life changes to World of Warcraft, like merging your bags into one, reduced duration of Resurrection Sickness, and accessibility features like Press and Hold casting to avoid button spam in dungeons and raids. Besides all these changes, Blizzard Entertainment looked to improve the gearing-up system for all players that typically skip Mythic+ runs and raiding.

All avid PvPers are in luck right now because they can get their hands on 389 item level gear by grinding Bloody Tokens across the Dragon Isles and redeeming them at PvP gear vendors. Although the process of redeeming the tokens for gear is fairly straightforward, grinding them is not.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Bloody Tokens, including what Bloody Tokens are, how to grind them, set pieces bought with Bloody Tokens, and the location of the Bloody Token vendor.

What are Bloody Tokens in WoW Dragonflight?

Bloody Tokens in Dragonflight are a currency obtained via doing PvP activities in the Dragon Isles. They can be contained in Dragon Isles Supply Caches and War Supply Chests, or can simply drop upon completing quests.

How to farm Bloody Tokens in WoW Dragonflight

Currently, the only method of gathering Bloody Tokens is by completing PvP world quests on the Dragon Isles. Remember you’ll need to turn on your War Mode if you want to do PvP world quests. World quests in Dragonflight are normally up for a couple of days so if you do a round two to three times a week, you’ll be able to complete all world quests.

Bloody Token gear and prices

You can buy bracers, belts, cloaks, shoulders, boots, gloves, helms, chests, and weapons at Bloody Token vendors. Unfortunately, there are no rings or trinkets that can be exchanged for Bloody Tokens at the moment. Hopefully, they will be added in the future.

Cost in Bloody Tokens Gear 100 Braces, belts, and cloaks 150 Shoulders, boots, and gloves 200 Helms, legs, and chests 250 Weapons

Bloody Token set bonuses

Two set : Versatility increased by 131.

: Versatility increased by 131. Four set : When you are stunned, harden your resolve, absorbing up to 71,654 damage for 10 seconds. Cannot occur more than once every two minutes.

: When you are stunned, harden your resolve, absorbing up to 71,654 damage for 10 seconds. Cannot occur more than once every two minutes. Six set: Killing enemy players grants Breaker’s Frenzy, increasing versatility and movement speed. Can stack up to 10 times.

Bloody Token vendor location

Bloody Token vendors are called Malicia and Fieldmaster Emberath. Both vendors can be found at the Gladiator’s Refuge in Valdrakken at the coordinates 40.58, 45.03.