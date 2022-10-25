How to enable Press and Hold casting in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight is the latest World of Warcraft expansion set to release on Nov. 28. Although the expansion itself is releasing at the end of November, Blizzard Entertainment is launching the Dragonflight pre-patch in two separate phases—phase one and phase two. Phase one will launch on Oct. 25 and bring HUD UI changes, updated spells and talent trees, Rated Solo Shuffle, and new accessibility features. Phase two, which starts on Nov. 15, will introduce Dracthyr Evokers, their starting zone—the Forbidden Reach—revamped dungeon Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, and the Primal Storms event.

Accessibility features are features specifically designed to help WoW players improve their gameplay, even the smallest details, like repeatedly smashing your buttons to chain your DPS rotation, and help impaired people to navigate the game easily. New accessibility features coming with the Dragonflight pre-patch are Press and Hold casting, interact key, and action combat.

So, let’s take a look at all the accessibility features coming to WoW with the pre-patch and how to enable Press and Hold casting in Dragonflight.

All accessibility features added in Dragonflight pre-patch

First, we have Press and Hold casting. Instead of repeatedly smashing your keyboard as you’re casting that Shadow Bolt on that boss, you can now simply press and hold the button you use for a specific spell, and your character will repeatedly cast the same spell until your next input.

The interact key is the second accessibility feature coming with the Dragonflight pre-patch. It will allow you to select NPCs and objects by pushing a designated button instead of using your mouse to click. On top of that, the devs added a new icon so that we can easily discern between interactable and non-interactable objects and NPCs.

Action combat is the new targeting system that automatically targets enemies as soon as you approach them without the need to TAB. Thanks to this new feature, you’ll target enemy units as soon as you face them.

How to enable Press and Hold casting

To enable Press and Hold casting, you’ll first need to open your options by pressing the Escape button. Once you open settings, go to Gameplay and then Interface. Under the Interface, you’ll find Press and Hold casting box. Tick the box, save the changes, and your set to spam your Shadow Bolt with a press of a button as much as you’d like.

Other accessibility features, including interact key and action combat, will be immediately enabled, so there’s no need for you to toggle them.