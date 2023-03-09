Mind Blast at the ready: Shadow Priest is finally getting a rework with WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

After months and months spent in the Void crying for changes, Shadow Priests are finally getting a rework in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment announced the first major patch for Dragonflight—Embers of Neltharion. In celebration of the patch, WoW content creators and streamers were treated to an exclusive interview with associate game director Morgan Day and narrative director Steve Danuser.

In the interview, Day revealed Shadow Priest is next in line for a major rework in Embers of Neltharion. “In terms of larger rework, I’d say Shadow Priest is getting a pretty significant amount of work done in the Embers of Neltharion update,” the game director said.

Although Shadow Priests was blessed with buffs in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5, the class is still suffering from button bloat, a clunky and fast-paced rotation—especially in single-target encounters— and niche utility spells that need to be switched around for almost every encounter. But what Shadow Priest lacks in spell cohesion it makes up with damage as it is usually one of the top-performing classes in PvE right now.

The changes will go live with the first PTR cycle that is scheduled to begin later this week or at the beginning of the next week. In addition to that, Day emphasized there will be “significant class changes” in Patch 10.1, but we’ll have to wait for the first PTR cycle to begin before we can see them.