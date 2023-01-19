Here are the early 10.0.5 WoW Dragonflight patch notes

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has been all fun and games with overhauled professions that have a steep learning curve, remastered talent trees that give the community full control over maximizing their damage output in any given situation, and tons of other nifty features like Dragonriding, Iskaara Tuskarr fishing holes, and world events. But Dragonflight has a long road ahead with the first step being Patch 10.0.5.

Patch 10.0.5 is a minor update that won’t be delivering fresh content and story progression. Instead, the first patch of the expansion will introduce the Trading Posts, the option to transmog poor and low-quality gear, a new world event The Storm’s Fury, and regular balancing changes to classes for both PvP and PvE.

To prepare for this patch ahead of time and ensure smooth sailing, Blizzard Entertainment is sharing patch notes for Patch 10.0.5 early, and here’s the official list of changes going live with this patch on Jan. 24.

New features-the Trading Post and the Storm’s Fury event

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting Feb. 1, Tawny and Wilder are opening the Trading Posts in the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar to earn a living in these trying times by selling the rarest WoW mounts, pets, cosmetics, and toys to all players that have Trader’s Tender on themselves. Since Trader’s Tender is such a rare currency, they’ll give the players the opportunity each month to earn a bit more by doing challenges related to the current content like professions and dungeons. Tawny and Wilder are experienced traders and they understand you won’t come back for more if they have the same wares available for purchase so, they’ll pull some strings and have a fresh collection of goods each month.

Set in the Primalist Future, the Storm’s Fury event will have a handful of selected Azeroth heroes trying to repel the Primalist forces trying to dominate our favorite planet that’s already been terribly traumatized by the Jailer, Sargeras, and the Old Gods. Taking place every five hours, the event can be reached by taking the Temporal Conflux portal in Thaldraszus. As a reward for your efforts, you’ll get Essence of the Storm that you can exchange for 385 item level rings, trinket, and neck, the Chasing Storm toy, a cache containing Storm Sigils, the Skyskin Hornstrider mount, and the Time-Lost Vorquin pet.

Class balancing

Druid

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All druids now learn Swipe at level 10.

Swipe and Brutal slash damage reduced by 50 percent.

Feral druids now start with Rip instead of Thrash.

New talent: Improved Swipe – Increases Swipe and Brutal Slash damage by 100 percent.

New talent: Forestwalk – Casting Regrowth increases your movement speed and healing received by five percent for three/six seconds.

New talent: Gale Winds – Increases Typhoon’s radius by 20 percent and range by five yards.

New talent: Incessant Tempest – Reduces the cooldown of Typhoon by five seconds.

Killer Instinct changed to two points, granting three/six percent physical damage and armor.

Nurturing Instinct changed to two points, granting three/six percent magical damage and healing.

New connection between Rake and Rip.

New connection between Maim and Tireless Pursuit.

New connections connecting Skull Bash to Primal Fury and Matted Fur.

New connection between Verdant Heart and Ironfur.

Wild Growth moved up and Remove Curse moved to the side.

Improved Rejuvenation moved up the tree.

Sunfire moved up and Starsurge moved to the side.

Balance

The Balance Druid tree has been redesigned.

Lunar Eclipse no longer increases the critical strike chance of Starfire.

Lunar Eclipse now increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 50 percent.

Astral Communion, in addition to its active effect, also passively increases your maximum Astral Power by 20.

Umbral Intensity now further increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 10/20 percent.

New talent: Cosmic Rapidity – Your Moonfire, Sunfire, and Stellar Flare deal damage 13/25 percent faster.

Circle of Life and Death has been removed.

Feral

Circle of Life and Death damage over time duration compression reduced to 20 percent (was two5 percent).

Taste for Blood changed to a single point node that increases Ferocious Bite damage by five percent per bleed on the target (was a two-point node).

Sudden Ambush changed to a single point node that grants six percent chance per combo point spent to cause your next Shred or Rake to deal damage as though stealthed (was a two-point node).

Tear Open Wounds now deals 70 percent of the Rip damage it consumes (was 60 percent).

Rampant Ferocity damage increased to 35 percent of Ferocious Bite damage (was two5 percent).

Dreadful Bleeding bonus to Rip damage reduced to 15 percent (was two0 percent).

Relentless Predator reduces the energy cost of Ferocious Bite by 40 percent (was two0 percent).

Rip and Tear: Tear damage increased to 15 percent of Rip damage (was 12 percent).

Lunar Inspiration damage increased by 25 percent.

Tear Open Wounds directly below Primal Wrath on row three, with a connector to Pouncing Strikes.

Survival Instincts moved to row five.

Infected Wounds moved to row five.

Lunar Inspiration moved below and to the left of Sudden Ambush on row six.

Berserk moved to row six.

Moment of Clarity moved to row seven.

Berserk: Heart of the Lion and Berserk: Frenzy moved within row seven and connections changed.

Position of Wild Slashes and Brutal Strike swapped in their choice node.

Guardian

The Guardian Druid tree has been redesigned.

Ursine Adept is now learned at level 10.

Innervate can now be cast in Bear Form.

New talent: Thorns of Iron – When you cast Ironfur, you also deal Physical damage equal to 30 percent of your armor, split among enemies within 12 yards.

New talent: Raze – Strike with the might of Ursoc, dealing Physical damage to all enemies in front of you. Deals reduced damage beyond five targets.

New talent: Moonless Night – When you cast a single-target ability on an enemy afflicted by Moonfire, you cause them to burn for an additional 10 percent Arcane damage.

New talent: Lunar Beam – Summons a beam of lunar light at your location, dealing Arcane damage and healing you over 8.5 seconds. Pathing restructured.

Front of the Pack moved to row three.

Flashing Claws switched positions with Reinvigoration.

Earthwarden, Tooth and Claw, Reinforced Fur, and After the Wildfire/Guardian of Elune now have connections into the final gate section.

Pulverize, Blood Frenzy, and Twin Moonfire have found slightly different homes.

Vicious Cycle, Fury of Nature, and Scintillating Moonlight have changed icons.

Added a tracker buff for After the Wildfire to indicate remaining rage expenditure until a proc occurs

Restoration

New talent: Forest’s Flow – Nourish extends the duration of your Lifebloom, Rejuvenation, Regrowth, and Wild Growth effects on the target by four seconds.

New talent: Wild Synthesis – Regrowth decreases the cast time of your next Nourish by 25 percent and causes it to receive an additional 33 percent bonus from Mastery: Harmony. Stacks up to three times.

Forest’s Flow/Wild Synthesis choice node connection added below Nourish.

Nourish tooltip updated to reflect its bonus healing from Mastery: Harmony numerically.

Evoker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Preservation

Redesigned the delivery method for Temporal Anomaly’s absorb shields. Absorb shields are now applied to all allies it passes through, with absorb effectiveness reduced beyond five (was: pulses three times and heals two allies per pulse). Its speed has also been increased by 40 percent, and the orb will no longer slow down when it detects an ally in its radius.

Temporal Anomaly cooldown increased to 15 seconds (was six seconds).

Nozdormu’s Teachings has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Empower spells by five seconds when Temporal Anomaly is cast.

Resonating Sphere now applies Echo to the first six allies it passes through.

Time of Need cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Casting Echo directly after Living Flame or Spiritbloom will no longer consume the Echo.

Emerald Communion will no longer cancel if the Evoker is disoriented or feared during the channel.

Emerald Communion will now properly calculate its overhealing value (it would sometimes heal less than expected). In addition, its healing to allies can no longer critically heal.

Emerald Communion now always prioritizes players over pets.

Hunter

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Marksmanship

Salvo has been redesigned – Your next Multi-Shot or Volley now also applies Explosive Shot to up to two targets hit. 45 second cooldown, does not incur the global cooldown.

New talent: Tactical Reload – Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire cooldown reduced by 10 percent.

Double Tap has been removed and Steady Focus has swapped to its position in the Talent tree.

Calling the Shots now reduces the cooldown of Trueshot by 2.5 seconds per 50 Focus spent (was 1.5 seconds).

Monk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fixed an issue that caused the Awakened Faeline and Faeline Harmony talents to grant less chance to reset Faeline Stomp than intended.

Faeline Stomp now always spawns with a minimum of one branch.

Faeline Stomp now has a 100 percent increased chance to spawn circles within its arc.

Brewmaster

New ability: Spirit of the Ox – Your Rising Sun Kick and Blackout Kick have a chance to summon a Healing Sphere.

Stagger is now a baseline ability.

Resonant Fists damage reduced by 45 percent.

Keg Smash damage increased by 10 percent.

Tiger Palm damage increased by 20 percent.

Blackout Kick damage increased by 20 percent.

Spinning Crane Kick increased by 20 percent.

Breath of Fire damage increased by 25 percent.

Quick Sip now purifies five percent of damage delayed by Stagger (was two percent).

Gift of the Ox is now a one rank talent (was two).

Graceful Exit is now a one rank talent (was two).

Quick Sip is now a one rank talent (was two).

Staggering Strikes is now a one rank talent (was two).

Mistweaver

Revival healing now increased by 100 percent while not in a raid.

Vivify now costs 3.4 percent of base mana (was 3.8 percent).

Awakened Faeline and Ancient Concordance now linger for 8 seconds after leaving Faeline Stomp.

Rising Mist now extends Renewing Mists applied by Rapid Diffusion.

Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent now reduces the cost of Enveloping Mist by 50 percent (was 33 percent).

Echoing Reverberation now only requires Enveloping Mist to trigger an additional Zen Pulse (was Enveloping Mist and Renewing Mist).

Zen Pulse damage and healing increased by 25 percent, and now triggers Mastery: Gust of Mist.

New talent: Sheilun’s Gift – Draws in all nearby clouds of mist, healing up to three nearby allies per cloud absorbed. A cloud of mist is generated every eight seconds while in combat.

New talent: Veil of Pride – Increases Sheilun’s Gift cloud of mist generation to every four seconds.

New talent: Shaohao’s Lessons – Each time you cast Sheilun’s Gift, you learn one of Shaohao’s Lessons for up to 30 seconds, based on how many clouds of mist are consumed. Lesson of Doubt – Spells and abilities deal up to 35 percent more healing and damage. Lesson of Despair – Your Critical Strike is increased by 30 percent while above 80 percent health. Lesson of Fear – Decreases your damage taken by 15 percent and increases your Haste by 25 percent. Lesson of Anger – 25 percent of the damage or healing you deal is duplicated every four seconds.

New talent: Burst of Life – Life Cocoon’s cooldown is reduced by 20 seconds, but its absorb amount is reduced by 40 percent. When Life Cocoon expires, it releases a burst of mist that restores health to three nearby allies. Choice node with Calming Coalescence.

Added a connection from the Veil of Pride/Shaohao’s Lesson choice node to the Rising Mist/Tear of Morning choice node.

Bonedust Brew removed and replaced with Sheilun’s Gift.

Attenuation removed and replaced with Shaohao’s Lessons.

Bountiful Brew removed and replaced with Veil of Pride.

Fixed an issue that caused a single point in Misty Peaks to provide less benefit than intended.

Windwalker

Faeline Stomp now correctly counts for Mastery: Combo Strikes.

Last Emperor’s Capacitor stacks are correctly removed on talent removal.

Glory of the Dawn is now correctly reduced by Storm, Earth, and Fire.

Paladin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Added a tracker buff for Afterimage to indicate remaining Holy Power expenditure until a proc occurs.

Fixed an issue causing rank one Seal of Might to grant an incorrect amount of Mastery during Sentinel.

Holy

Blessing of Winter has been redesigned – Now restores one percent mana per two seconds. Only castable on friendly healers.

Avenging Crusader now costs five Holy Power (was 50 percent of base mana), reduced cooldown to 45 seconds (was two minutes) and reduced duration to 12 seconds (was two seconds).

Tower of Radiance now causes Holy Light and Flash of Light to additionally have a chance to grant a Holy Power based on your target’s current health when cast on targets without Beacon of Light, increasing to 100 percent on targets below 50 percent health.

Inflorescence of the Sunwell now grants a Holy Power every third cast of Holy Light with Infusion of Light (was 30 percent chance).

Tyr’s Deliverance healing increased by 25 percent.

Afterimage no longer triggers Awakening or Divine Purpose.

Avenging Crusader can now trigger and consume Divine Purpose.

Empyrean Legacy and Avenging Crusader now display on the Personal Resource Bar.

Priest

Surge of Light now properly triggers from all healing spells.

Vampiric Embrace is no longer on the global cooldown.

San’layn now also causes Sanguine Teachings to grant an additional two percent Leech.

Manipulation can now be triggered by Discipline’s Power Word: Solace and Mind Blast, and Shadow’s Mind Flay and Mind Flay: Insanity.

New talent: Petrifying Scream – Psychic Scream causes enemies to tremble in place instead of fleeing in fear.

New talent: Sanguine Teachings – Increases Leech by three percent. On a choice node with Vampiric Embrace.

The root effect of Void Tendrils is now displayed on enemy nameplates.

Discipline

Pain Transformation now causes Pain Suppression to heal your target for 25 percent of maximum health (was 12 percent).

Protector of the Frail now also grants Pain Suppression an additional charge.

Light’s Wrath now costs two percent of base mana.

Power Word: Solace damage reduced by 15 percent.

Mind Blast now costs 1.6 percent of base mana (was two.5 percent).

Painful Punishment now increases the duration of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked by 1.5 seconds (was 0.7 seconds).

Embrace Shadow now increases the duration of Shadow Covenant by eight seconds (was four seconds).

Twilight Corruption has been redesigned – Shadow Covenant increases the damage and healing of Shadow spells by an additional 10 percent.

Shadow Covenant now converts Penance to a Shadow spell.

Dark Reprimand (Shadow Penance) can now be cast on allies.

Stolen Psyche has been redesigned and renamed to Abyssal Reverie – Atonement heals for 10 percent/20 percent more when activated by Shadow spells.

Train of Thought causes Power Word: Solace to trigger a cooldown reduction for Penance in addition to Smite.

Blaze of Light increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite and Penance.

Weal and Woe increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite.

Wrath Unleashed increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite.

Harsh Discipline can trigger from Power Word: Solace and Mind Blast in addition to Smite. This talent is no longer tracked through Smite and instead appears on the Personal Resource Display.

Void Summoner can now trigger from Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite, Mind Blast, and Penance.

Added a few connections to the sides of row 6 to row 8 for Discipline.

Fixed an issue preventing Dark Reprimand from consuming Power of the Dark Side.

Holy

Burning Vehemence is now a two-point talent and has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Holy Fire by 15 percent/30 percent. Holy Fire deals 15 percent/30 percent of its initial damage to all nearby enemies within 12 yards of your target. Damage reduced beyond five targets.

Prayers of the Virtuous now increases the maximum stack count of Prayer of Mending by two per point.

Burning Vehemence and Searing Light have swapped positions in the talent tree.

Searing Light is now a one-point talent (was two).

Shadow

Divine Star now generates six Insanity.

Halo now generates 10 Insanity.

Mindgames now generates 10 Insanity.

Psychic Link now also functions with Mind Games, Void Bolt, and Void Torrent.

Resolved an issue causing the Shadow versions of Halo and Divine Star to cost less mana than the Holy versions.

Rogue

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All rogues now learn Feint at level 12.

New talent: Unbreakable Stride (passive) – Reduces the duration of movement slowing effects by 30 percent.

Sepsis now grants one use of a Stealth ability immediately, in addition to its previous effects.

Elusiveness/Cheat Death choice node has moved up to row two, taking the position where Feint used to be.

Fixed an issue that prevented Improved Garrote’s cooldown removal from taking effect when casting Garrote using Sepsis’ Stealth ability effect.

Assassination

New talent: Arterial Precision (passive) – Shiv strikes four additional nearby enemies and increases your Bleed damage done to affected targets by 20 percent for eight seconds.

Kingsbane has moved and now shares a location with Dragon-Tempered Blades as a choice node.

Dashing Scoundrel now costs a maximum of two points (was three).

Outlaw

Killing Spree now reduces damage taken by 65 percent while active.

Fan the Hammer’s additional Pistol Shots now generate 1 fewer combo point.

Subtlety

Invigorating Shadowdust now reduces affected cooldowns by 15/30 seconds (was 10/20 seconds). Effectiveness reduced by 50 percent in PvP combat.

Shaman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mana Spring Totem has been renamed to Mana Spring and is now a passive effect.

Restoration

Healing Tide Totem healing now increased by 100 percent while not in a raid.

Warlock

Screengrab via World of Warcraft

Soulkeeper has been redesigned – Summons a Soulkeeper that consumes all Tormented Souls you’ve collected, blasting nearby enemies for Chaos damage per soul consumed over 8 seconds. You collect Tormented Souls from each target you kill and occasionally escaped souls you previously collected.

Inquisitor’s Gaze is now passive and has been redesigned – Your spells and abilities have a chance to summon an Inquisitor’s Eye that deals Chaos damage over time.

Affliction

New talent: Focused Malignancy – Malefic Rapture deals 15/30 percent increased damage to targets suffering from Unstable Affliction.

Soul Swap has been redesigned – Copies your damage over time effects from the target, preserving their duration. Your next use of Soul Swap within 10 seconds will exhale a copy of the effects onto a new target.

Soul Tap has been removed.

Pandemic Invocation has been moved to row six and is now a one rank talent.

Demonology

Felstorm, Guillotine, and Demonic Strength now place one another on cooldown: Felstorm places Guillotine and Demonic Strength on cooldown for five seconds. Demonic Strength places Felstorm and Guillotine on cooldown for five seconds. Guillotine places Felstorm and Demonic Strength on cooldown for eight seconds.



Destruction

Ashen Remains now causes Chaos Bolt, Incinerate, and Shadowburn to deal five/10 percent increased damage to targets afflicted by Immolate.

Eradication now causes Chaos Bolt and Shadowburn to increase the damage you deal to the target by five/10 percent.

Burn to Ashes now causes Chaos Bolt and Rain of Fire to increase the damage of your next two Incinerates by 15/30 percent and Shadowburn to increase the damage of your next Incinerate by 15/30 percent.

Warrior

Arms

New talent: Improved Slam – Slam has a 10 percent increased chance to critically strike and deals 30 percent increased critical strike damage.

New talent: Spiteful Serenity – Colossus Smash and Avatar’s durations are doubled but their damage bonuses are reduced by 50 percent.

New talent: Strength of Arms – Overpower has a 10 percent increased critical strike chance and on enemies below 35 percent health and generates eight Rage.

Defensive Stance is now talented by default.

Sweeping Strikes is now baseline.

Improved Sweeping Strikes now lasts six seconds (was five seconds).

Improved Overpower and Battlelord now also increase the damage of Dreadnaught.

Battlelord’s chance to reset the cooldown of Mortal Strike or Cleave increased to 35 percent (was 25 percent).

Battlelord now increases the damage of Overpower by 35 percent (was 25 percent).

Skullsplitter now causes Deep Wounds to expire instantly.

Tide of Blood now only causes Rend to expire instantly as Deep Wounds is built into Skullsplitter.

Fatal Mark duration increased to 120 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Storm of Swords causes Whirlwind to cost 20 more Rage (was 30).

Shuffled the positions of some nodes towards the end of the tree and added some new connections to try and aid the creation of more general builds.

Valor in Victory now only one rank and now provides one percent Versatility and reduces the cooldown of Die by the Sword by 30 seconds.

Improved Mortal Strike removed from the tree.

Ignore Pain has been added to the Arms tree.

Fury

Onslaught damage increased by 40 percent and now generates 30 Rage (was 25).

Tenderize causes Enrage to last two seconds longer (was one second).

Storm of Steel’s Ravager damage reduced by 30 percent (was 40 percent) and Rage granted increased to 20 (was 15).

Frenzied Flurry increases auto-attack damage with one-handed weapons by 30 percent (was five percent).

Unbridled Ferocity causes Onslaught to trigger Recklessness in addition to Rampage.

Storm of Swords Whirlwind damage increased by 80 percent (was 70 percent).

Anger Management now also decreases the cooldown of Ravager.

Duration of Avatar and Recklessness caused by Berserker’s Torment is now eight seconds (was four seconds).

Creature and NPC changes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New rare enemies and NPCs can now be found in the elite areas of Nokhudon Hold, Imbu, Cobalt Assembly, Tyrhold, and the Primalist Future.

Some rare enemies that showed up on the zone maps outside the elite areas have had their cadence changed to one spawned every 30 minutes (was two spawned every two hours). The health of these rares has been increased as well so players have more time to get to them before they are defeated.

The new elite area rares and the more scheduled rares have rewards on par with the elite rares found in Obsidian Citadel or Brackenhide Hollow.

The newly trained Draenei, Lightforged Draenei, Tauren, and Highmountain Tauren that now specialize in rogue and mage classes are now located in major capital cities (Stormwind and Orgrimmar) and in their racial cities (Thunder Bluff and the Exodar). Additionally, a Tauren rogue can be found in the Rogue class hall.

Holiday changes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Trail of Style

Additional cosmetics are now available for Trial of Style Tokens at Transmogrifier vendors.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year has begun! A new achievement, Elders of the Dragon Isles, can be earned by honoring the Elders located across the Dragon Isles.

Items and rewards changes

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Group loot changes

Fixed an issue where, in some rare cases, players would get less loot than they should have on certain Raid sizes.

Fixed an issue where players could unconditionally roll Need on Set Tokens. The system will now check if the player owns the Token or the Set Piece itself at equal or greater power.

Players can no longer roll Need on any Profession recipe that they have already learned.

Players can no longer unconditionally roll Need on 1-hand weapons (or 2-hand for a Warrior in Fury loot spec).

Other changes

The Revival Catalyst is now available to turn gear earned from the Great Vault, Mythic+, Raids, PvP, Tier 2 (Epic) Storms, Tier two War Mode, and World Bosses into the corresponding tier gear for that slot. Travel to the northern side of Tyrhold in Thaldraszus to find the Revival Catalyst located next the NPC Antuka. Each week, an account-wide quest will be available which awards a charge to the Revival Catalyst. Progress towards this quest will require players to complete relevant Raid, Mythic+, PvP, and/or world content. This can be done on a single character or combined across multiple characters on the account. Completion will then award a separate charge for each character on the account which includes any characters that get created in the future! The total number of charges that can be stored for an individual character is currently capped at six. If a character vendored, disenchanted, or destroyed a Dragonflight season one item that you want to use for this system, please visit the World of Warcraft Item Restoration page for assistance.

Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality equipment can now be used for transmogrification. These items will now become bind-on-equip.

Enchant illusions can now be applied on Artifact weapons.

New toy: Reusable Oversized Bobber – Acquired from catching 100 fish with the Oversized Bobber. The toy version supports all bobbers in your toy collection and will automatically work with new bobber additions.

Former new character starter equipment has returned and can be found at vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar. Pay a visit to a local shop relevant to your armor type and see what they have in stock!

Polearms from Shadowlands and Dragonflight have been adjusted to sit lower on the player’s back when sheathed. We’ll be looking into adjusting additional polearms from previous expansions in a future update.

Fixed an issue that prevented the lightning visual effect from appearing on some Mythic class set and Elite PvP items.

Fixed an issue that would cause some players to not be able to purchase the Explorer’s League Banner toy at Rank 19 with the Dragonscale Expedition.

Fixed an issue that would cause no options for Demon Hunters, Hunters, and Rogues on the quest Mysteries in Paper and Glass from Giera at Rank 25 with the Valdrakken Accord.

The return of Mage Tower

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Mage Tower has returned – Interested adventurers can speak to War Councilor Victoria at Deliverance Point in the Broken Shore to test their skills in one of seven unique challenges. Defeat the challenges to earn epic rewards, including Legion-themed class-specific armor set appearances, Guardian Druid Fel Wearbear Form, achievements, and the wondrous Soaring Spelltome mount. The Mage Tower is recommended for level 70 adventurers.

PvP balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

War Mode can now be toggled on while in Valdrakken in addition to Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

Solo Shuffle changes

Several changes have been made to improve how our system handles players who leave matches: Rating will be calculated per round in games with leavers. Matchmaking Value for each player in a match will be displayed on the scoreboard. A warning prompt will display the penalties for leaving if a player attempts to leave a match. Players who leave excessively will be subject to account review and suspensions, as abandoning matches repeatedly is a violation of the terms of service via exploiting functionality to the detriment of the game environment and the intended player experience.



Class balancing in PvP

Precognition duration increased to five seconds (was four seconds) and now also prevents cast pushback.

Druid

Feral

Freedom of the Herd (PvP Talent) no longer provides a cooldown reduction to Stampeding Roar (was 15 seconds).

Evoker

Preservation

Dream Projection (PvP Talent) healing reduced by 35 percent. Cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Chrono Loop (PvP Talent) will now display as a large icon on unit frames and now has a more noticeable effect on the player.

Monk

Mistweaver

Chrysalis (PvP Talent) now reduces Life Cocoon’s cooldown by 30 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Paladin

Reckoning (PvP Talent) now highlights Judgment when active.

Profession changes

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertianment

All professions have had the requirements to unlock specializations reduced. Professions with three specialization trees have had their final unlock reduced to profession level 75 (was 100). All professions with four specialization trees have had their final two unlocks reduced to profession level 60/75 (was 75/100).

Portals from Overload Titan-Touched nodes should more consistently take you to a new location.

Overload Elemental Deposit and Overload Elemental Herb has been slightly redesigned: Overloading cooldown is no longer modified by gathering mining or herb nodes. Overload is now taught to all Miners and Herbalists after collecting their first Elemental themed node. Mastering the Elements unlock point now restores Overload cooldown reduction functionality.

Profession requirements for many transmog-eligible pieces have been adjusted or removed entirely. Most items that previously required a profession other than Engineering no longer have a requirement. Engineering items have had their skill requirement reduced to one of their appropriate expansion. Gnomish and Goblin engineering are no longer required to transmog any Engineering appearances. Acquisition method for all of these items remains unchanged.

Warlords of Draenor crafted item appearances have returned. You can purchase recipes for Optional Reagents for each relevant profession from the vendors in your garrison or in Ashran that cost Secrets of [Profession] tomes that are the old daily cooldown craft. Use the Optional Reagents when crafting Warlords of Draenor crafted gear to convert them into the new appearance.

Legacy leatherworking patterns for Heavy Scorpid gear that were lost to the Cataclysm can once again drop from Blackrock Orcs in the Burning Steppes.

Pattern: Raptor Hide Harness and Pattern: Raptor Hide Belt can now both be learned by players of either faction.

The legacy recipe for delicious Goldthorn Tea can once again be acquired by observant adventurers in Razorfen Downs.

Crafting UI panel

Multiple charge cooldowns will now list the time of when the next charge will be available.

Track recipe checkbox is available for recrafting.

Enchanting items will now display an “Enchantment” prefix text in the Crafted Items window.

Crafting orders

Added “Use Highest Quality Reagent” checkbox to customer.

Added option to reject an order by right-clicking on it under Personal orders tab.

“Open All” for crafting order mail will now auto-delete the mail after receiving the item.

Minimap will now show personal crafting order notifications.

There is now a confirmation dialogue when placing a crafting order for an item the player cannot equip.

User interface and accessibility

Experience Bars, Equipment Durability, Bags, and the Micro Button Bar can now be adjusted in Edit Mode.

You can now use arrow keys to fine-tune the placement of elements in Edit Mode.

Major Factions map icons are slightly reduced in size to improve map visibility.

The Dragonflight Great Vault now uses new art specific to Dragonflight.

Dragonriding world quests have a new racing icon.

Added tools to assist with Motion Sickness while Dragonriding to the Options > Accessibility > General panel (under Dragonriding Motion Sickness). Focal Circle: Adds a focal circle crosshair to the center of the players screen that helps players focus on a more restricted area to address motion sickness. Landscape Darkening: Applies a darkening effect around the outside of the screen as the player accelerates. When enabled, the Focal Circle and Landscape Darkening also display for those using Ride Along.

Added tools to assist those with sensitivity to Dragonriding’s visual effects to the Options > Accessibility > General panel. Dragonriding Speed Effects: Disables the visual effects that occur around the player’s drake while moving at high speeds. Alternate Full Screen Effects: This option, which hides the speed visual effects on the edges of the screen, has been renamed “Photosensitivity Mode”.

Bank bags background color has been adjusted to be different from inventory bags.

Minimap target icon border will be suppressed while in combat.

Audio Channels and Audio Cache Size options have been moved down in the Options > Audio menu.

The icons for “find fish”, “find minerals”, and “find herbs” have been updated on the minimap filter list.

Fixed an issue where the heal absorb bar did not display on Unit Frames.

Fixed an issue where the Flag Carrier Unit Frames did not appear in Capture the Flag battlegrounds.

Talent window

The Reset Talents button now lets you reset one tree at a time.

You can now copy someone’s build when inspecting their talents.

History nodes have a more visually distinct outline.

Hidden action bars are now shown when the talents pane or the spellbook is open.

The “Missing from action bar” search now specifies talents that are on a hidden or disabled action bar, or on a different stance.

When UI Colorblind Mode is enabled under Accessibility options, a plus icon appears on all learnable nodes.

The loadout slash commands (/loadoutname, /loadoutindex, /specname, /specindex) are now localized.

Fixed an issue where talent tooltips were appearing above the PvP talents flyout.

Fixed an issue where unlearning a talent would clear active searches.

WoW Companion app