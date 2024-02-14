Category:
World of Warcraft

Rarest mount in WoW history confirmed to drop in Gnomeregan raid

Only one player has ever owned this mount, but now you can get it too.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 07:12 am
A Gnome cheering in front of Mechanostrider mounts in WoW Classic SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only a few rare mounts in WoW Classic, so if you have one, you’re the talk of the town. Season of Discovery phase two is bringing good tidings for mount collectors, as the rarest mount in WoW history has just been confirmed to drop from the final boss of the Gnomeregan raid.

Recommended Videos

Wowhead says the mount now has a four percent chance to drop from Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and players reported looting it as early as Feb. 11 on their first Gnomeregan clear after WoW Classic SoD phase two dropped.

Until now, the Fluorescent Green Mechanostrider had only ever been owned by a single person. 17 years ago, shortly after The Burning Crusade launched, a Gnome player called Narshe on Frostmane-EU mistakenly deleted their Mechanostrider mount. Narshe asked Blizzard to reverse their error, and a Game Master reportedly gave them a never-before-seen mount that no-one on Azeroth had ever owned before.

Narshe proudly sitting atop their unique Mechanostrider. Image via Wowhead

This vibrant green variant of the Gnomish Mechanostrider mount sticks out like a sore thumb, as its bright color palette is unlike any other Gnome mounts. Blizzard let Narshe keep the mount, and they were the only player to own it for the next eight years until they were allegedly banned for trying to sell their account in 2015.

Afterward, the Fluorescent Green Mechanostrider went unused, lying dormant in the game files until Season of Discovery brought it back to life. The Gnomeregan raid’s final boss, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, now has a four percent chance to drop the mount, so you’ll have to get lucky if you want to get your hands on it. It reportedly dropped as a bind-on-equip item at first, so players scrambled to sell it on the auction house for exorbitant prices—but Blizzard quickly came to its senses and made the mount bind-on-pickup.

Now, anyone who runs Gnomeregan has a chance of getting the mount and owning a piece of WoW history.

Author

Tom Foley
Tom is a UK-based Editor & Writer for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR, and spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.