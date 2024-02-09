World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two just launched on Feb. 8 at 3pm CT, and 13 hours later, players have already hit level 40 and cleared the Gnomeregan raid.

Recommended Videos

On Feb. 9, a Reddit user shared that two groups of five players from the WoW guild <none of the above> repeatedly cleared dungeons since the moment phase two dropped to grind XP as fast as possible. Then, as soon as they hit level 40, they combined into a raid and headed straight into Gnomeregan, where they downed the first boss almost without a hitch at 12:59am CT. Just three hours later, at 4am CT, the final boss of the raid—Mekgineer Thermaplugg—was dead.

It’s nothing short of remarkable that the players were able to hit level 40 and clear the raid so quickly. They ran with two caster-heavy groups consisting of five Mages, two Warlocks (both tanks), two Priests, and a Warlock. With all these casters and so much AoE damage, it’s no wonder they managed to clear dungeons so fast.

The raiders killed the first five bosses of Gnomeregan with little resistance, as they all went down in only one or two attempts each. Thermaplugg was the real challenge, as there are reportedly lots of “nasty” bomb mechanics and mechanical adds to deal with.

But in the end, the raid prevailed, downing Thermaplugg after their 11th attempt. “Magical interrupt mechanics saved the day. It could have been a lot easier,” the OP said in the post.