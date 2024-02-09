Category:
World of Warcraft

10 WoW SoD players have already hit max level and cleared Gnomeregan just 13 hours after phase 2 dropped

Now we can finally play the game.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 05:20 am
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two just launched on Feb. 8 at 3pm CT, and 13 hours later, players have already hit level 40 and cleared the Gnomeregan raid.

Recommended Videos

On Feb. 9, a Reddit user shared that two groups of five players from the WoW guild <none of the above> repeatedly cleared dungeons since the moment phase two dropped to grind XP as fast as possible. Then, as soon as they hit level 40, they combined into a raid and headed straight into Gnomeregan, where they downed the first boss almost without a hitch at 12:59am CT. Just three hours later, at 4am CT, the final boss of the raid—Mekgineer Thermaplugg—was dead.

with 10 level 40s starting their raid now
byu/Drakkart19 inclassicwow

It’s nothing short of remarkable that the players were able to hit level 40 and clear the raid so quickly. They ran with two caster-heavy groups consisting of five Mages, two Warlocks (both tanks), two Priests, and a Warlock. With all these casters and so much AoE damage, it’s no wonder they managed to clear dungeons so fast.

The raiders killed the first five bosses of Gnomeregan with little resistance, as they all went down in only one or two attempts each. Thermaplugg was the real challenge, as there are reportedly lots of “nasty” bomb mechanics and mechanical adds to deal with.

But in the end, the raid prevailed, downing Thermaplugg after their 11th attempt. “Magical interrupt mechanics saved the day. It could have been a lot easier,” the OP said in the post.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll sleeping in Hillsbrad Foothills
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Needltooth is posing for a picture
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mage casting a Fireball in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Ghamoo-Ra, the famous turtle boss from the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All new dungeons in phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Razorfen Kraul in World of Warcraft -- Quillboars can be seen in the foreground
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All new dungeons in phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll sleeping in Hillsbrad Foothills
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Needltooth is posing for a picture
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mage casting a Fireball in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Ghamoo-Ra, the famous turtle boss from the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All new dungeons in phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Razorfen Kraul in World of Warcraft -- Quillboars can be seen in the foreground
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All new dungeons in phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 8, 2024

Author

Tom Foley
Tom is a UK-based Editor & Writer for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR, and spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.