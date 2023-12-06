WoW SoD: Is tank Warlock good in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has brought massive changes to the vanilla version of Azeroth, including a new Warlock tank build. Before trying out this experimental spec, you might want to know if it’s any good.

Season of Discovery phase one limits character levels to only level 25, reworking former dungeons such as Blackfathom Deeps for small raid parties. These seasonal realms also added the new rune mechanic that can alter how classes function.

The Warlock tank is one of the most striking additions, but this build requires one specific rune. Whether you are trying to figure out if the Warlock tank build is any good, or if you are trying to find the Metamorphosis rune, here’s what you need to know.

Is Warlock Tank good in WoW SoD?

Gnomes, Orcs, Humans, and Undead can all play as Warlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warlock tank build is one of the most effective tanking classes in Season of Discovery phase one. This build competes with the best traditional tanking classes, matching Druid and Paladin tanks step-for-step.

The Warlock tank benefits from AoE abilities such as Shadow Cleave, dealing massive damage and generating tons of threat. Paired with Menace, Demon Howl, and Demonic Charge, you won’t lose threat too often.

Warlocks are also the single best source of DPS in Season of Discovery, providing plenty of burst and DoT abilities empowered by runes. I personally prefer Warlock as a tank, but you should definitely test out the role as a damage dealer first.

How to build Warlock Tank in WoW SoD

In order to start the Warlock tank build, you need the Metamorphosis rune. This rune increases your overall health and armor, increases threat generation, and reworks various spells to be more tank oriented. To get this rune, you need to follow the quest line after acquiring the Orb of Des.

In terms of your skill tree, you need to take a variety of Demonology and Destruction talents that primarily focus on increasing your Stamina and Shadow Bolt abilities. Below are the following talents you should take:

Improved Shadow Bolt (Destruction) – 5/5

(Destruction) – 5/5 Cataclysm (Destruction) – 5/5

(Destruction) – 5/5 Demonic Embrace (Demonology) – 5/5

For your general rotation, you will use Shadow Cleave and Demonic Howl to generate threat. The Rain of Fire rune is also important to increasing the fire damage abilities you have, such as Incinerate, Immolate, and Searing Pain.



