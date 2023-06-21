How to get Titanium Powder in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Each World of Warcraft expansion comes with its own share of unique materials that play an essential role in professions or questing. In WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there are a few ores and materials that are mainly used in high-level crafting, and Titanium Powder is one of them.

Titanium Powder became available after WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Phase 3 patch, which also introduced more attractions to WoW Classic.

While players’ inventory will be filled with generic crafting materials as they continue progressing through the game, getting the advanced crafting materials will be a more challenging process.

What is Titanium Powder in WoW WOTLK Classic?

Titanium Powder is extracted from Titanium Ore and it’s used in high-level crafting recipes in WoW WOTLK Classic. 10 Titanium Powder can be traded for one Dalaran Jewelcrafter’s Token, which can used to various designs.

What is Titanium Powder used for in WoW WOTLK Classic?

Titanium Powder is a subproduct of Titanium Ore. The ore is required to craft over 40 high-level recipes in WoW WOTLK Classic.

Titanium Powder, on the other hand, is used in Jewelcrafting since 10 of them can be traded for one Dalaran Jewelcrafter’s Token

Where to get Titanium Powder in WoW WOTLK Classic

WoW players who have Mining as their profession can visit Icecrown, Storm Peaks, and Sholazar Basin to farm Titanium Ore in WOTLK Classic. Alternatively, you can also get some Titanium Ore from the Auction House.

After securing some Titanium Ore, we’ve been using the Prospecting mechanic to gather Titanium Powder in WoW WOTLK Classic. Prospecting is a Jewelcrafting ability, and you’ll have a 57 percent chance to get Titanium Ore every time you prospect.

While prospecting, you’ll also have a chance to gather other items like Cardinal Ruby, Dreadstone, Eye of Zul, and King’s Amber.

