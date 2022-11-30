All answers to Sansok Khan’s quiz for Clans of the Plains in WoW Dragonflight

Over the years, Blizzard Entertainment and the devs have been increasingly creative when it comes to quest design. Other than the regular kill 10 boars and collect their guts, and collect 10 apples quests, you may stumble upon quests that feature puzzles, riddles, and quizzes that test your knowledge of World of Warcraft.

What’s more, Dragonflight features more than the usual amount of unconventional quests that will make you Google the answers and locations of weird, barely visible objects. One of the quests that fall under this category is the Clans of the Plains in Ohn’ahran Plains. The quest puts your WoW knowledge to the test and asks you to answer four lore questions related to Centaur Clans.

If you’re not well-versed in WoW lore that started with the Warcraft franchise in the ’90s, here are the answers to Sansok Khan’s quiz for the Clans of the Plains quest in Dragonflight.

How to unlock the Clans of the Plains quest in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock the Clans of the Plains quest in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to complete the introductory Dragon Isles quest that takes you from your capital city to the Waking Shores.

In the Waking Shores, you’ll need to complete all main chapters of the story: The Dragon Isles Await, Dragons in Distress, In Defense of Life, Wrathion’s Gambit, and Waking Hope.

After you complete all the chapters in the Waking Shores, you’ll be sent to Ohn’ahran Plains, where you’ll have four chapters of the main campaign to complete: Into the Plains, Maruukai, Ohn’ahra’s Blessing, and Bonds Renewed.

As a part of the second chapter, Maruukai, you’ll get the quest called the Clans of the Plains from Aru, tasking you with reporting to Sansok Khan and answering four questions correctly.

All questions and answers to the Clans of the Plans quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Q: Which clan upholds our ancestors’ traditions and guides the Maruuk according to their ways?

A: Clan Teerai

Q: Which clan is made up of centaur from across the plains who have honed a special connection to our god, Ohn’ahra?

A: Clan Ohn’ir

Q: Which clan is the newest to rise to power and maintains the largest standing military force?

A: Clan Nokhud

Q: Which clan specializes in honing their skills and hunting game across the plains?

A: Clan Shikaar

After you answer all of the questions correctly, you can choose between four different pendants that are all 238 item level but have different stats attached to them. Your choice will, naturally, depend on the class and specialization you’re playing. After you finish this quest, you can continue the main storyline in Ohn’ahran Plains.