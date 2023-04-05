Mythic Razsageth issued heavy nerfs just weeks before release of WoW Dragonflight’s next raid

This might be the help your guild needs to grab this tier's Cutting Edge achievement.

The final boss of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates raid, Raszageth, has been nerfed on Mythic difficulty. The nerfs target all of the adds that Raszageth spawns during the intermission phases of the encounter.

With just four weeks left to go until the first season of Dragonflight ends and the game’s next raid—Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible—releases on the live servers, the window to earn the “Cutting Edge” achievement for the Razsageth encounter is quickly closing. The achievement can only be earned while a raid is classified as current content, and with the release date for Aberrus scheduled for May 9, the time that Mythic raiders have to take down Raszageth and earn the achievement is winding down.

With the latest hotfix to the Razsageth encounter, all of the Primalist adds that spawn during Raszageth’s first intermission (The Primalist Strike) have had their HP reduced by 15 percent, making the platform phase of the fight go by a bit quicker. Additionally, the Stormlings and Stormfiends that spawn in the second intermission (The Vault Falters) have had their HP nerfed by 15 percent. These nerfs are currently live on both U.S. and EU servers following weekly server resets.

Mythic Raszageth was also nerfed last month. The shield strength that she gained during her Stormsurge was decreased substantially. This new set of nerfs is likely to be the last that Raszageth receives during season one, but they should give well-geared Mythic teams the last boost they need to survive the fight’s intermission phases and effectively get back to its core mechanics.

WoW’s Mythic raiders have until the release of Aberrus on May 9 to snag the Cutting Edge achievement for Raszageth.