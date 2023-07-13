Myth item level upgrade track in WoW Dragonflight, explained

There’s a new way to upgrade your top-end items in WoW Dragonflight. The game’s newest patch, Patch 10.1.5, has introduced a new upgrade track for items earned via late-game activities such as Mythic raiding or high-level Mythic+ dungeons.

The upgrade track, called “Myth,” allows players to take gear at item levels 441 and 444, and upgrade them all the way up to item level 447. While the upgrade seems only marginal at first, this upgrade track is a big deal for any players looking to fill any gaps in their loadout.

In Patch 10.1, items that were capped out at item levels 441 and above were unable to be upgraded further. The only way to get items that scaled past 441 was by running Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible on Mythic difficulty and hoping to get loot from some of the raid’s last few bosses. Now, all Mythic Aberrus bosses drop upgradable gear as the Myth track features three item levels that you can upgrade your gear to: 441, 444, and 447.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Myth upgrade track and how it works in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get Myth gear in WoW Dragonfight

In Patch 10.1.5, all gear that drops from Mythic Aberrus will be on the Myth upgrade track. The “outer” three bosses of the raid—Kazzara, the Shadowflame Amalgamation, and the Assault of the Zaqali—drop gear at item level 441 (Myth 1/3), while Rashok and the Forgotten Experiments reward players with item level 444 (Myth 2/3) gear. Zskarn and every boss past him already drop gear at item level 447 (Myth 3/3), so there’s no need to upgrade gear earned from the back half of Aberrus.

Myth gear can also be earned from the Great Vault through Mythic+ dungeons. If you complete a keystone at level 16 or higher during the week, the gear that’s uncovered in your Great Vault the following reset will be on the Myth upgrade track.

How to upgrade Myth gear in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

Since Myth gear is among the strongest and most powerful gear in the game, you’ll need the highest tier of Shadowflame Crests to upgrade any items on the track. Aspect’s Shadowflame Crests are necessary to upgrade any items on the Myth upgrade track. You can earn Aspect’s Shadowflame Crests by completing high-level Mythic+ dungeons (levels 16 and above), as well as by defeating Mythic Aberrus bosses.

