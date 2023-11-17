How to start and complete The Originals quest in WoW Dragonflight

The Originals quest is tied to World of Warcraft’s 19th Anniversary where you have to find and defeat Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one Dragon of Nightmare. You may think this is a quick in-and-out adventure, but it will take you traveling around Azeroth and defeating the strongest old-world bosses.

WoW’s 19th Anniversary event is up from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7, 2023, and this is a great opportunity to stock up Timewarped Badges, get amazing gear upgrades at the beginning of Dragonflight season three, and just relax with fun activities and games in Caverns of Time. But it won’t be all fun and games because you have to go out in the wide world and defeat deadly drakes and demons who never liked you.

Here’s how you can start and complete The Originals quest in Dragonflight.

How to start The Originals quest in WoW Dragonflight

The Originals quest is only available during WoW’s Anniversary event from Historian Llore if you’re Alliance and Historian Ju’pa in the Master’s Lair of Caverns of Time.

There are no prerequisites you need to meet to get this quest, but ideally, you opened your mail and you have the Timely Invitation quest that starts all your activities in Caverns of Time.

How to complete The Originals quest in WoW Dragonflight

Azuregos is one of WoW Classic’s many world bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Your job in The Originals quest is simple—defeat Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one Dragon of Nightmare. For this, you need to travel across Azeroth to find and defeat these world bosses. Although they are old-world bosses, they are tuned for Dragonflight, and you can’t tackle them alone.

Lord Kazzak is located in Blasted Lands, Azuregos in Azshara, and Dragons of Nightmare can be found in different old-world areas. Dragons of Nightmare include Lethon, Taerar, Ysondre, and Emeriss, and you can slay any of them and it will count.

Check out the full list of WoW’s 19th Anniversary bosses and their exact locations.

Once you defeat three world bosses, you can head back to Caverns of Time and turn in the quest.

Rewards for completing The Originals quest in WoW Dragonflight

For completing The Originals quest in Dragonflight you’ll get 150 Timewarped Badges which you can later exchange for mounts or other goodies of your liking and 112 gold that goes directly into your pocket.