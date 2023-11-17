World of Warcraft is celebrating its 19th birthday in 2023. The celebration is running from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7 and you can defeat bosses and get sweet rewards. There are a number of old bosses you can take down, and you’ll find the full list below.

During WoW’s 19th Anniversary event, you can defeat old-world bosses such as Doomwalker, Lord Kazzak, and Azuregos and get iconic transmogs and item level upgrades. Most players don’t know where these bosses are, let alone how to hunt them down.

Here’s the list of all WoW’s 19th Anniversary bosses and where to find them.

List of all WoW’s 19th Anniversary bosses

Doomwalker

Doomwalker spawns in front of Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Doomwalker is a world boss located in Tanaris, right in front of Caverns of Time. It has a couple of spawn locations, but you won’t need to go far:

64.4 49.8

63.3 50.7

63.2 49.1

62.7 50.0

Lord Kazzak

Lord Kazzak spawns in Blasted Lands. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Lord Kazzak is a demon world boss that spawns in Blasted Lands at the 33, 49 coordinates. Ideally, you can get there by taking a portal or zeppelin to Stranglethorn Vale and then flying to the location. Alliance players, on the other hand, can get a boat to Darkshore and fly from there.

Azuregos

Azuregos is located in Azshara. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Azuregos is located in Azshara at the 49, 80 coordinates. The easiest way to get there is by reaching Orgrimmar, and then simply flying north to reach the zone.

Emeriss

Emeriss is a dragon boss in Duskwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

A large drake Emeriss can be found in Duskwood at the 46, 37 coordinates. Getting there as the Alliance is quite easy, especially since you can reach it in no time from Stormwind. The Horde, on the other hand, can fly from Stranglethorn Vale.

Lethon

You’ll find Lethon in the Hinterlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Lethon spawns in Hinterlands at the 63, 27 coordinates. The Horde can get there from Undercity, while the Alliance needs to fly all the way from Wetlands.

Taerar

Taerar is deep in the forests of Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

This big menacing blue drake is in Ashenvale, at the 93, 38 coordinates. While the Horde can fly there from Orgrimmar, the Alliance can take a boat to Ratchet in the Northern Barrens and fly to the spawn location.

Ysondre

Ysondre is in Feralas. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Ysondre is another big dragon you can defeat during WoW’s 19th Anniversary event and is found at the 51, 10 coordinates in Feralas. Horde players can reach this by flying from Thunder Bluff, while the Alliance can get there from Ratchet.