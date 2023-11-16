What item level gear drops from WoW’s 19th Anniversary event?

It's upgradable as well.

A WoW screenshot featuring the main road that runs through the entirety of Ashenvale, along with some trees and lush forests propping up the background of the image
It’s World of Warcraft’s birthday. This year, the game is celebrating its 19th anniversary and players can participate in events, gain experience and reputation buffs, collect mounts, and earn new items. But what item level are they?

How to get WoW’s 19th Anniversary gear

Getting your gear in WoW’s 19th Anniversary couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is to participate in taking down the event bosses, like Doomwalker and The Originals bosses. They all drop different items related to the event. The former also drops Azure Worldchiller, the event’s exclusive mount.

Azure Worldchiller model
The model for Azure Worldchiller is simply stunning. Image via Wowhead

What item level does gear from WoW’s 19th Anniversary event have?

The items dropped by event bosses during WoW’s 19th Anniversary event have an item level of 441 (1/8 Veteran). They’re also upgradeable, but we haven’t had the chance to upgrade them yet. In WoW Dragonflight, Veteran gear upgrades went all the way up to item level 463. For more details, check out our hub dedicated to this feature.

When will WoW’s 19th Anniversary event end?

Every year, players can participate in celebratory activities for around three weeks, and the same can be said for this year’s event. WoW’s 19th Anniversary event is scheduled to finish on Dec. 7, exactly three weeks after it began on Nov. 16.

