Category:
World of Warcraft

How to queue up for Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

NPCs are as good as other players!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 05:11 am
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, among other cool features, is introducing Follower Dungeons that are guaranteed to spice up your dungeon experience. Since this is a new feature, you could struggle finding the right buttons to queue up for Follower Dungeons. 

In Dragonflight, Follower Dungeons are special little feature that allow you to queue up alone for regular expansion dungeons. Instead of teaming up with a group of players, you’ll get a band of NPCs following you around, dealing damage, and interrupting lethal casts. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Here’s how you can queue up for Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight and explore an entirely new feature of the game.

How to queue up for Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight, explained

No matter if this is your first Follower Dungeon run or 100th, you can queue up by pressing the Group Finder icon (green eye in the bottom right corner of your WoW UI). Then, make sure to select Dungeon Finder. This should be selected by default. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
WoW Dungeon Finder UI
You first need to open Dungeon Finder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in Dungeon Finder, change the type of a dungeon to Follower Dungeons. This should be the first option once you click on the drop-down menu. From there, you want to select the dungeons you want to run. Remember, you can run Follower Dungeons as a healer, DPS, or even a tank, and you need to select the correct role. You can choose specific Dragonflight dungeons or select them all and be randomly assigned to one. 

WoW Dragonflight Follower Dungeon queue
You can choose which Follower Dungeons you want to run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, when you’re all set, click the Find Group button, and after a couple moments of waiting, the queue should pop up. Click the Enter button and have fun. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

To recap, follow these steps to queue for Follower Dungeons:

  1. Click on the Group Finder icon in the bottom right corner of your UI.
  2. Select Dungeon Finder from the menu on the left.
  3. Open the drop-down menu and choose Follower Dungeons.
  4. Select the dungeons you want to run.
  5. Click the Find Group button and wait until the queue pops up.
  6. Accept the queue and enter the dungeon.

List of all available Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

  1. Algeth’ar Academy 
  2. Brackenhide Hollow 
  3. Halls of Infusion
  4. Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr
  5. Neltharus
  6. Ruby Life Pools
  7. The Azure Vault
  8. The Nokhud Offensive
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Initially, you can complete 10 Follower Dungeons a day per account. This, naturally, doesn’t include instance runs with other players, but only Follower Dungeons. The limit should be increased further down the line, but for now, be careful with how you manage Follower Dungeons. 

related content

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gnome Warlock casting a spell

WoW SoD: How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD hotfixes: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A WoW Classic SoD Rogue shrugging in Tinker Town, Ironforge

WoW SoD hotfixes: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD tier list: Best PvP classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft players fighting in a PvP brawl

WoW SoD tier list: Best PvP classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 14, 2024
Read Article All Black Market Auction House locations in WoW Dragonflight

All Black Market Auction House locations in WoW Dragonflight

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Fyr’alath the Dream Render Legendary weapon
Fyrakk boss in his visage form

WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Fyr’alath the Dream Render Legendary weapon

Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Jan 14, 2024

Related Content

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gnome Warlock casting a spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Demolition Explosives in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD hotfixes: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A WoW Classic SoD Rogue shrugging in Tinker Town, Ironforge
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD hotfixes: All hotfixes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD tier list: Best PvP classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft players fighting in a PvP brawl
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD tier list: Best PvP classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 14, 2024
Read Article All Black Market Auction House locations in WoW Dragonflight
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft

All Black Market Auction House locations in WoW Dragonflight

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Fyr’alath the Dream Render Legendary weapon
Fyrakk boss in his visage form
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Fyr’alath the Dream Render Legendary weapon

Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Jan 14, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.