All new dungeons in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Dragonflight is the latest World of Warcraft expansion that will, after two long years in Shadowlands, return us back to Azeroth. With the beginning of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, we’ll finally see the fabled Dragon Isles, which have been teased and in-game files since World of Warcraft back in 2004.

The expansion will introduce a new storyline, zones, and new dungeons. Updated talent trees, HUD UI changes, and Rated Solo Shuffle were included in the pre-patch that dropped on Oct. 15. The second-phase update is set to release on Nov. 15 and brings Dracthyr Evoker.

In Dragonflight, we get to prove our deep class understanding and dungeon mastery in a total of eight new dungeons. There will be four new level-up dungeons– Ruby Life Pools, Brackenhide Hollow, the Nokhud Offensive, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, and four max-level dungeons–Neltharus, the Azure Vault, Halls of Infusion, Algeth’ar Academy.

So, let’s take a look at what exactly will await us in these new dungeons.

All new dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Ruby Life Pools

Zone: The Waking Shores

Zone: The Waking Shores

Lore in a nutshell: The Ruby Life Pools are the seat of the Red Dragonflight who protect the pools and, therefore, the future of the entire dragonkind. Once a peaceful and sacred place is now tainted by Raszageth and her Primalists who are looking to steal the future.

Bosses: Melidrussa Chillworn, Kokia Blazehoof, and Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein

Neltharus

Zone: The Waking Shores

Zone: The Waking Shores

Lore in a nutshell: Neltharus is the home of the Black Dragonflight and a series of secrets they've been hiding for centuries. Djaradin, a race of elemental half-giants, took over the seat of power of the Black Dragonflight with no intention of leaving it anytime soon.

Bosses: Chargath, Bane of Scales, Forgemaster Gorek, Magmatusk, and Warlord Sargha

Brackenhide Hollow

Zone: The Azure Span

Zone: The Azure Span

Lore in a nutshell: Although Brackehide Hollow is the largest gnoll settlement you'll find on the Dragon Isles, that's not what it makes dangerous. Deep in Hollow, there's something rotten threatening to spread the Azure Span and the Dragon Isles.

Bosses: Hackclaw's War-Band, Treemouth, Gutshot, and Decatriarch Wratheye

The Azure Vault

Zone: The Azure Span

Zone: The Azure Span

Lore in a nutshell: Originally, the Azure Vault was designed for Sindragosa to store magical artifacts he found. After millennia of being unattended, the place has fallen into a state of sheer decadence and downfall. So, it's up to us to restore this arcane place to it's previous state.

Bosses: Leymor, Azureblade, Telash Greywing, and Umbrelskul

The Nokhud Offensive

Zone: Ohn’ahran Plains

Zone: Ohn'ahran Plains

Lore in a nutshell: As the Centaur clan Nokhud captured the ancient eagle spirit, Ohn'ahra, civil wars began raging across the entire zone of Ohn'ahran Plains. To many, she's more than just an epitome of the eagle spirit. Instead, she was a goddess. So, we have to travel deep into the Nokhud Offensive and defeat Balakar Khan's forces of primalists and necromancers that have been wreaking havoc in the otherwise peaceful lands of the Ohn'ahran Plains.

Bosses: Granyth, The Raging Tempest, Teera and Maruuk, and Balakar Khan

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Zone: Eastern Kingdoms: Badlands

Zone: Eastern Kingdoms: Badlands

Lore in a nutshell: Uldaman is yet another ancient titan facility that used to keep the fabled Discs of Norgannon from dangers dwelling on Azeroth. Thanks to Queen Alexstrasza, we learn there's one more ancient disc hidden in the depths of Uldaman. This disc, in fact, holds the stored memories of Tyr himself. Since the Aspects are in a significantly weakened state, Alexstrasza believes these discs might help them restore power and balance to the Dragon Isles. So, she asks us, the heroes of Azeroth, to recover Tyr's memories.

Bosses: The Lost Dwarves, Bromach, Sentinel Talondras, Emberon, and Chrono-Lord Deios

Halls of Infusion

Zone: Thaldraszus

Zone: Thaldraszus

Lore in a nutshell: Beneath the land of Tyrhold, lies an ancient wellspring used to channel waters into the Life Pools of the Red Dragonflight. Initially, a peaceful and harmonious place, Halls of Infusions are now swarming with Primalists forces whose intentions still remain a mystery.

Bosses: Watcher Irideus, Gulping Goliath, Khajin the Unyielding, and Primal Tsunami

Algeth’ar Academy

