WoW Dragonflight Follower Dungeons explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is set to introduce a new concept to the game—Follower Dungeons.

As the name suggests, Follower Dungeons revolve around fans running and completing dungeons, but with a twist—NPCs follow you around and help you out. Essentially, it’s a single-player version of Dragonflight.

Here’s everything you need to know about Follower Dungeons in Dragonflight.

What are Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight?

Follower Dungeons are regular Dragonflight instances where you can queue up solo and complete them with NPCs. If you’re playing a DPS, your party NPCs will consist of additional DPS, a tank, and a healer. But if you’re playing a healer, the NPCs will assume the roles of DPS and tanks.

Full list of Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

You can revisit all Dragonflight dungeons with your followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ruby Life Pools

The Nokhud Offensive

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Algeth’ar Academy

Neltharus

The Azure Vault

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

How to queue up for Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

You can queue up for Follower Dungeons via Dungeon Finder. To do so, click the green eye icon in the bottom left corner, select Dungeon Finder, and in the drop-down menu choose Follower Dungeons. Then, select which dungeons you want to run.

How to complete Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Once you enter Follower Dungeons, you’ll have a big button you can use to control how your party members act—lead or follow. If you’re just catching up with gear, I advise you let them lead the charge, but if you plan on blasting through it, toggle the follow option.

When it comes to combat, followers are quite well-designed. They do damage, heal, and use Bloodlust effects, but they’re not good at interrupting spells.

Loot from Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

From what I’ve tested, you can get 421 item level gear from each boss in Follower Dungeons. This is great catch-up gear for all those who took a break from Dragonflight for a patch or two. Other than that, there’s no real reason for you to complete Follower Dungeons, especially if you’re well-geared.