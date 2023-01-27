The super-competitive World of Warcraft players tend to devote their time to completing Mythic+ dungeons, or raiding and frequenting the PvP Arena. But, after you spent hours in Mythic+ dungeons, wiping and clearing trash and bosses just for Primal Infusion and no actual gear, you’ll most likely be on the hunt for a different challenge.

Back in Legion, Blizzard Entertainment added a single-player instance designed on the same principles as Mythic+ dungeons–a proving ground for your class mastery and game understanding. Although Mage Tower left the game after the launch of Battle for Azeroth, the feature came back during Shadowlands with Legion Timewalking. With Patch 10.0.5, released on Jan. 24, Mage Tower made yet another comeback, offering the same rewards as it did during Shadowlands.

Since only the most persistent and resilient players come out of the Mage Tower victorious, here are a couple of tips and tricks to complete its challenges with ease.

How to prepare for Mage Tower in WoW Dragonflight

Do your research

Mage Tower has seven unique encounters in total that will vary depending on your class and specialization. Since completing these boss fights is quite an undertaking and you’ll have to use every tool at your disposal, the first step in your Mage Tower journey should be to do your research. In other words, you should study the boss encounter, particularly the abilities, the best-in-slot gear for these fights together with ideal enchants and gems, optimal flasks, pots, and drums, and the various strategies you can employ.

Farm old content for gear and gems

Now it’s time to start grinding. You won’t need any help for this as you outscale old content and can easily one-shot trash and bosses alike. The best advice we can give you here is to focus on farming one item at a time. Trinkets in particular can play a huge role in how your Mage Tower encounter will go, so pay special care to them. So, if you’re farming a weapon from Hellfire Ramparts, head to Outland, clear the dungeon, and then go out and reset it. Remember: you can run the same dungeon only five times per hour until you get locked out.

Arm yourself with flasks, pots, and drums

Your character and your gear in Mage Tower will be scaled down, so pots, flasks, and drums from Dragonflight will be of no use. You’ll need consumables from previous expansions, namely Battle for Azeroth. These consumables are old content, so you can buy them off the auction house for cheap. Remember to apply all flasks, oils, and runes before you engage the boss, and use your pots as frequently as you can as they normally have a five-minute cooldown.

Experiment with your talent build

Your abilities and talents are by far the most important thing you’re bringing with you to the doorstep of Mage Tower. So, bearing in mind the boss’s abilities, you should put together a build specifically with that encounter in mind. You’re free to experiment as much as you want and you don’t have to follow the meta builds from guides to find success: as long as you successfully complete a Mage Tower challenge, nothing else matters.