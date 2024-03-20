Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get the Fringe Benefits achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Just think of Taivan!
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Mar 20, 2024 09:39 am
Towers in Eon's Fringe
Fringe Benefits is an achievement in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that’s available starting with Patch 10.2.6, and players are wondering how to complete it. 

This achievement tasks you with completing eight daily quests at Eon’s Fringe. Eon’s Fringe is a special area in Thaldraszus where you can complete regular and daily quests and buy rewards with Dragon Isles Supplies. It was added in Patch 10.1.5, together with other similarly-themed “timey-wimey” content. You have to complete this achievement to get the Taivan mount. So, here’s how to get the Fringe Benefits achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the Fringe Benefits achievement in WoW Dragonflight—Answered

You get the Fringe Benefits achievement after you complete at least eight daily quests in Eon’s Fringe. Here’s the list of all daily quests in Eon’s Fringe:

  • Lost Time-Lost Vikings
  • Small Things 
  • Prince in Peril 
  • Squeaky Toy of Time and Space
  • What Could Have Been 
  • Manastorm Mystique
  • A Mislaid Egg
  • The Black Prince Parade
  • Time-Lost Trio
  • Missing Mojo 
  • Tracked Through Time 
  • Lucky Hearthstone Card 
  • Fowl Beasts 
  • A Multitude of Tasks 
  • Woolomancer 
  • Star-Crossed Lovers

According to players’ comments on Wowhead, even if you completed eight daily quests before Patch 10.2.6, your progress won’t count and you have to do them again. 

Where to pick up Eon’s Fringe daily quests in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Thaldraszus, showing the exact location of Eon's Fringe.
You can pick up Eon’s Fringe daily quests in a tower near the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. I recommend you use Dragonriding or a regular mount to reach the tower. Inside the tower at coordinates 55.2, 82.6 you’ll find daily quests. Unlike world quests that reset every couple of days, dailies reset on a daily basis. Reset time for dailies is 9am CT (NA) or 8am CET (EMEA).

Remember, you only get one Eon’s Fringe daily quest per day, and it will take eight days to complete Fringe Benefits if you don’t have any progress.

Read Article How to fix error code BLZ51934200 in World of Warcraft
An in-game image of Alexstrasza in her dragon form in WoW Dragonflight.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix error code BLZ51934200 in World of Warcraft
Michael Kelly and others Michael Kelly and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to get the Taivan mount in WoW Dragonflight
A dog sitting in Ohn'ahran Plains
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Taivan mount in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Asmongold says WoW Plunderstorm has potential, but one thing is holding it back
Asmongold talking on stream
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Asmongold says WoW Plunderstorm has potential, but one thing is holding it back
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 20, 2024
