Fringe Benefits is an achievement in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that’s available starting with Patch 10.2.6, and players are wondering how to complete it.

This achievement tasks you with completing eight daily quests at Eon’s Fringe. Eon’s Fringe is a special area in Thaldraszus where you can complete regular and daily quests and buy rewards with Dragon Isles Supplies. It was added in Patch 10.1.5, together with other similarly-themed “timey-wimey” content. You have to complete this achievement to get the Taivan mount. So, here’s how to get the Fringe Benefits achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the Fringe Benefits achievement in WoW Dragonflight—Answered

You get the Fringe Benefits achievement after you complete at least eight daily quests in Eon’s Fringe. Here’s the list of all daily quests in Eon’s Fringe:

Lost Time-Lost Vikings

Small Things

Prince in Peril

Squeaky Toy of Time and Space

What Could Have Been

Manastorm Mystique

A Mislaid Egg

The Black Prince Parade

Time-Lost Trio

Missing Mojo

Tracked Through Time

Lucky Hearthstone Card

Fowl Beasts

A Multitude of Tasks

Woolomancer

Star-Crossed Lovers

According to players’ comments on Wowhead, even if you completed eight daily quests before Patch 10.2.6, your progress won’t count and you have to do them again.

Where to pick up Eon’s Fringe daily quests in WoW Dragonflight

Eon’s Fringe location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can pick up Eon’s Fringe daily quests in a tower near the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. I recommend you use Dragonriding or a regular mount to reach the tower. Inside the tower at coordinates 55.2, 82.6 you’ll find daily quests. Unlike world quests that reset every couple of days, dailies reset on a daily basis. Reset time for dailies is 9am CT (NA) or 8am CET (EMEA).

Remember, you only get one Eon’s Fringe daily quest per day, and it will take eight days to complete Fringe Benefits if you don’t have any progress.

