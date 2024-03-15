Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 is just around the corner, with the next update for the game set to release next week.

As Dragonflight comes to a close, players can expect a few more content updates before the game transitions into its next era, the Worldsoul Saga. Among these content updates and patches, Patch 10.2.6 is easily the one that we know the least about as Blizzard has made a conscious effort to keep its contents a total secret. Only through teasers and exceptionally vague announcements has the community learned anything about this patch, and it’s likely that any more details surrounding it are going to be unveiled as we play through the patch when it launches.

Patch 10.2.6, which has been referred to by many as the “secret pirate patch,” goes live in just a few days. Here’s everything we know about the early patch notes for the mysterious content update coming to retail WoW servers next week.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 release date

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 has been teased for months, but we finally have a definitive answer as to when it will go live. Blizzard revealed earlier this week that WoW Patch 10.2.6 will be released on Tuesday, March 19 in the U.S. and on Wednesday, March 20 in Europe. The launch of the patch will correspond with the weekly server resets across the two regions.

What’s new in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6?

WoW players are convinced Patch 10.2.6 will be pirate-centric. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

The contents of Patch 10.2.6 have been kept relatively secretive by Blizzard, and the only clue that the WoW devs have given us at this time is that the patch will include a “bold, new, limited-time event.” None of the details of this event have been confirmed, although imagery and announcements have led us to believe that it will likely be pirate-themed.

The only thing we can expect to see in Patch 10.2.6 will be an event of some kind. Our expectations for the patch aren’t super high, especially considering there’s so much more content that we do know about right on the horizon. Releases like Dragonflight season four and The War Within have far more details set in stone than Patch 10.2.6, so we’ll be happy to get anything at all with this more explorative and experimental patch.

Once the contents of the patch do come out and we fully understand what we’re working with, this article will be updated accordingly.

Will WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 contain any balance changes?

Blizzard has not announced any balance changes, buffs, or nerfs that will ship with Patch 10.2.6 at this time. If any changes are made during the patch cycle, it will likely be in the form of hotfixes that go live alongside daily and weekly resets.

Is Patch 10.2.6 the final patch of Dragonflight?

Dragonflight is ending soon, but not just yet. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In short, this mini-patch will not mark the end of Dragonflight. Multiple content updates are scheduled between now and the start of the game’s next expansion, The War Within. A few weeks after the launch of Patch 10.2.6, players can expect the launch of Dragonflight season four.

Another midpoint patch, Patch 10.2.7, will also come at some point in the spring or summer. This patch, titled “Dark Heart,” will include new questlines, Heritage Armor for Draenei and Trolls, as well as an unspecified holiday event.

WoW: The War Within is expected to launch at some point before the end of this year, with the fall being a likely time window for its release.

This article will be updated throughout the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch cycle.

