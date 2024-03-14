In December 2023, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the World of Warcraft patch roadmap, revealing a mysterious Patch 10.2.6. So, many are wondering when Patch 10.2.6 will drop.

Blizzard revealed little to no details about Patch 10.2.6, and this will remain the case until its release. The patch is featured in the WoW roadmap for 2024, and if you look at the image carefully, it’s marked with a black skull and bones flag. So when will you see Patch 10.2.6 release in Dragonflight?

When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 release? – Answered

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 will release between winter and spring 2024, but there’s still no definitive release date. So far, Blizzard has followed the same patch cadence for Dragonflight by pushing out a fresh patch every two months, and an early March release sounds like a perfect time to drop 10.2.6.

Many believed that Patch 10.2.6 would release on March 12 because Blizzard extended the regular weekly maintenance. Unfortunately, there are still no signs of the new update on live servers, at least for now. My guess is the patch should go live on March 19 for North America and March 20 for the EMEA region. This is still just speculation, and it hasn’t been confirmed by Blizzard.

What is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 about?

Fans believe that Patch 10.2.6 will be about pirates. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Patch 10.2.6 is shrouded in mystery, and Blizzard didn’t even share which new events, features, mounts, or cosmetics will release with it. This is quite similar to how Blizzard is approaching the release of new Season of Discovery phases.

The new Dragonflight patch isn’t even up on the PTR for testing, and it’s supposed to be a surprise. I think this will be a big event, akin to the Hearthstone anniversary, but nothing is set in stone.

