Whenever players log into World of Warcraft, they can always find something to do on the map. From World Quests to Dungeons, players rack up hundreds of hours in playtime each expansion. But Dragonflight changed the World Quests, also known as dailies, for the time being.

Dragonflight takes inspiration from the Legion expansion in terms of style but follows a different route regarding availability. World Quests are no longer dailies, however, since they don’t reset every 24 hours.

What time do World Quests reset in WoW Dragonflight?

World Quests in WoW Dragonflight reset with the corresponding weekly reset time on Tuesdays at 10am CT and Fridays at 10pm CT. Some World Quests last seven days, giving them a bi-weekly reset schedule on Tuesdays.

A new system comes with growing pains, though, and Blizzard has already considered turning some World Quests into dailies. The developer decided to stick with the current system based on user feedback.

The main reason why dailies were turned into bi-weekly World Quests was mainly due to Blizzard’s desire to avoid making the challenges feel mandatory. A bi-weekly reset schedule allows players to complete the World Quests at their own pace without any rush.

Considering the World Quests are currently a hot topic within the community, the system can be subject to more changes in the future. Based on feedback, Blizzard may continue tinkering with the system to find the perfect formula for all kinds of players.

Given the different types of players playing WoW, it can take time to develop a questing system that fulfills the needs of all parties actively playing the game. While the most hardcore players can favor a daily system since they’ll have the time to complete all the challenges, players with less time on the live servers will appreciate the more laid-back approach of the bi-weekly challenges.