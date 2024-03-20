I have to admit it—Taivan, the best boy on the Dragon Isles, won my heart the moment I set foot in Ohn’ahran Plains. You were always able to pet Taivan, but now you can add him to your mount collection.

Recommended Videos

I have to warn you, though: getting Taivan is not an easy task. You have to complete pretty much every piece of content from Dragonflight. If you took regular breaks from WoW, it might be hard to get this achievement because you need other players to help you out. Here’s a detailed guide on how to get the Taivan mount in Dragonflight.

How to get the Taivan mount in WoW Dragonflight—Answered

You have to complete Dragonflight content to get Taivan. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You will get the Taivan mount automatically when you complete the A World Awoken achievements. They include:

Vault of the Incarnates – defeat all raid bosses on any difficulty

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible – defeat all raid bosses on any difficulty

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope – defeat all raid bosses on any difficulty

Myths of the Dragonflight Dungeons – complete all Dragonflight dungeons on Mythic difficulty

Loremaster of the Dragon Isles – complete the main and side quests in the four original Dragon Isles zones (Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus)

Dragon Quests – get the following achievements by completing questlines: A Blue Dawn Active Listening Skills Of the Tyr’s Guard A New Beginning In Tyr’s Footsteps Fringe Benefits

Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates – get the following reputation achievements: A True Explorer Joining the Khansguard Joining the Community Ally of the Flights There’s No Place Like Loamm Warden of the Dream Legend of the Multiverse Loyalty to the Prince The Obsidian Bloodline In High Esteem Maximum Power! Winterpelt Conversationalist

Dragon Isles Pathfinder

Across the Isles – aid the factions of the Dragon Isles and get these achievements: Wake Me Up Centaur of Attention Army of the Fed Flight Club Closing Time Into the Storm Nothing Stops the Research Through the Ashes and Flames Dream Shaper

You Know How to Reach Me – complete achievements from the Forbidden Reach

Que Zara(lek), Zara(lek) – complete the achievements from Zaralek Cavern

Dream On – complete the achievements from the Emerald Dream

Now THIS is Dragon Racing! – complete Dragonriding achievements: Dragon Racing Completionist: Bronze Forbidden Reach Racing Completionist Zaralek Cavern Racing Completionist Emerald Dream Racing Completionist Waking Shores Glyph Hunter Ohn’ahran Plains Glyph Hunter Azure Span Glyph Hunter Thaldraszus Glyph Hunter Forbidden Reach Glyph Hunter Zaralek Cavern Glyph Hunter Emerald Dream Glyph Hunter



If you’ve been playing Dragonflight regularly, you probably have most of these achievements and you only have to tie up a few loose ends. I recommend you focus on one achievement at a time, so it’s easier to keep track of them. Use the Track Achievement option to make sure you’ve completed the one you’re doing right now before moving onto the next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more