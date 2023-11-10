WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement

You're finally able to fly your old mounts in Dragonflight zones following the launch of Patch 10.2. Here's how.

Just like World of Warcraft expansions of the past, a new Pathfinder achievement is available in Dragonflight following the launch of Patch 10.2.

The Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement rewards you with the ability to fly your standard, non-Dragonriding mounts in the Dragon Isles. Throughout the entirety of the expansion, your flying mounts that aren’t dragons have been grounded. But if you complete this achievement, you’ll be able to take to the skies with them.

Dynamic flight isn’t in the game just yet, meaning you won’t be able to use your Dragonriding abilities with your old mounts, but this achievement will at least allow you to get in the air.

Here’s how to unlock the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement in WoW Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: All achievements needed for Dragon Isles Pathfinder

If you complete Dragon Isles Pathfinder, you’ll be able to use all of your flying mounts in Dragonflight zones, including the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step toward completing the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement will be to complete the main leveling storyline of the expansion. This includes the storylines in the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. You can identify these zones’ storylines by completing the following achievements:

Waking Hope

Ohn’a’Roll

Azure Spanner

Just Don’t Ask Me to Spell It

After completing those achievements—which you’ve likely already done if you’ve been playing the expansions since launch—you’ll need to progress a bit into the max-level storyline by completing the Embers of Neltharion storyline from Patch 10.1. The Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement does not require you to complete the entire Dragonflight storyline, but you must at least progress your way through much of the content found on the Forbidden Reach and in Zaralek Cavern. You can begin this max-level storyline by speaking with Kurazidaia, who will send you to the Forbidden Reach to kick things off at level 70.

The leveling storylines will take the biggest chunk of time when going for this achievement as they’ll likely be a 12 to 24-hour task, depending on how fast you play through the game. Luckily, there are no faction or reputation requirements for this expansion’s Pathfinder achievement, so you’ll only have to run through the main quests and don’t have to worry about making any headway with the factions that give you those quests.

Along the way, you’ll need to fully explore all of the zones in the Dragon Isles, revealing all corners of the map in the four mainland zones—Waking Shores, Azure Span, Ohn’ahran Plains, and Thaldraszus—as well as Zaralek Cavern and the Emerald Dream. Fully exploring the Forbidden Reach is not required for Dragon Isles Pathfinder, although you’ll likely explore it in full anyway while progressing through the max-level campaign.

Once you’ve wrapped up all storylines and explored every zone, you’ll get the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement, which will allow you to fly standard mounts in WoW’s newest zones.