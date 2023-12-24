What time do dailies reset in WoW?

Daily quests are essential to progressing in all World of Warcraft expansions. Completing these dailies in WoW might be repetitive at times, but the rewards will often be worth your effort.

Dailies are scattered all around the map. In most servers, you’ll find many other players racing with each other, doing all the available daily quests in WoW. These dailies don’t last forever, though, and they all expire at the end of the day. When they expire, they get replaced with new ones during the daily WoW reset.

When do dailies reset in WoW?

Dailies reset at 9am CT everyday in WoW for the Americas and Oceania region.

in WoW for the region. If you’re playing on EU servers, you’ll need to wait until 8am CET for the daily quest reset in WoW.

I generally try to do the most rewarding daily quests every day since completing all of them can take longer than expected. If you’re waiting for bigger content resets like raids, you’ll need to wait for the weekly reset.

Daily resets aren’t powerful enough to bring back world bosses and raid-like content. Image via Blizzard

When is the weekly reset in WoW?

WoW’s weekly reset is at 9am CT every Tuesday for the Americas and Oceania region.

for the region. For the EU region, the weekly server reset happens at 5am CET on Wednesdays.

When a weekly reset happens, content like raid lockouts, world bosses, and mythic plus weekly chests get refreshed. If you’re an active player, you’ll want to go through this content before the next reset so you can maximize your progression.

However, if you don’t have the time, you can always take it slow and get catch-up gear in World of Warcraft. These gear pieces are powerful enough to let you go through the most recent content in the game, and you can slowly start unlocking expansion gear.