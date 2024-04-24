Valdrakken during Dragonflight season four
How to get Spark of Awakening in WoW Dragonflight

This is used to craft gear in Dragonflight.
Spark of Awakening is the main crafting reagent used to make crafted gear in World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four. 

Spark of Awakening will be hard to come by at the start of the season, and you’ll probably only get one. As the season progresses, you can get more Sparks of Awakening and craft even more gear. You can only wear two pieces of crafted gear, so I highly recommend checking out your best-in-slot gear and choosing carefully. With that out of the way, here’s how to get Spark of Awakening in Dragonflight.

How to get Spark of Awakening in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You get Spawk of Awakening by combining two Splintered Sparks of Awakening with 250 Flightstones. While you can get Flightstones by completing various activities on the Dragon Isles, Splintered Sparks of Awakening come from finishing the weekly quest from Therazal in Valdrakken. Therazal is near the fountain in the middle of Valdrakken at coordinates 49.92, 56.14. 

Map of Valdrakken, showing the exact location of Therazal
Therazal location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

When you interact with this NPC, you’ll get an interface where you can choose who you want to aid this week. You can choose between Dragon Isles, Zaralek Caverns, and Amirdrassil. When you complete the quest, you get Spark of Awakening and a cache that contains gear, gold, and crafting materials. You can complete one weekly quest per character each week. 

Weekly quest from Therazal options
Weekly quest from Therazal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Splintered Spark of Awakening might also drop from Mythic+ dungeons, but the drop rate chance is low. Usually, the devs increase the drop rate chance of Sparks of Awakening from dungeons later in the season. 

All Spark of Awakening weekly quests

Dragon Isles

Zaralek Cavern

Amirdrassil

