How to earn Day of the Dead achievements in World of Warcraft

Day of the Dead is celebrated over the course of three days each November in World of Warcraft. Over the course of those three days, players will be able to travel to cemeteries in Azeroth’s major cities to honor the game’s dead.

One way to celebrate the Day of the Dead in WoW is to hunt for the various achievements that the holiday offers up to your character. Two relatively easy-to-acquire achievements are available off the jump to WoW players, while another is available to those who are willing to put in a bit more time.

Although none of the achievements that are obtainable during the Day of the Dead event are needed for the “What a long, strange trip it’s been” meta achievement, the annual nature of these achievements make them particularly rare for achievement hunters.

Here’s how to get WoW’s Day of the Dead achievements, specifically ”Dead Man’s Party” and “To the Afterlife,” for yourself.

How to earn 2 easy Day of the Dead achievements in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

“Dead Man’s Party” is the easier of the two achievements to get, although both are relatively straightforward and shouldn’t take much effort at all. To get the Dead Man’s Party achievement, approach Catrina in the cemetery of a major city and type “/dance” in your chat window. After dancing with her, you’ll get a 12-hour buff that turns you into a skeleton, in addition to the Dead Man’s Party achievement.

The achievement “To the Afterlife” is a bit more difficult to earn, although it’s still relatively simple. To get the achievement, you must own one of the five Contender’s Costumes, all of which are purchasable from the Day of the Dead vendor standing near Catrina in the cemetery.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

From there, take on another player wearing a Contender’s Costume and use your rotation of extra-action buttons to reduce their HP to zero. Upon defeating them, the achievement will pop up. Usually, players will hang around major cities’ cemeteries in an effort to complete this achievement, as well as its follow-ups, “Vientos” and “Cavalera,” which require you to defeat 20 and 50 other contenders while wearing a costume, respectively.

WoW’s 2022 Day of the Dead event will be active until Nov. 3. The event occurs during the first week of November annually.