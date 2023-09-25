World of Warcraft is a magical game that makes you forget all about your problems and sends you to the ever-astounding Azeroth to fight boars, pick flowers, and be the hero the world needs. But heroes come in all shapes and sizes—or should I say races and classes?

Classes in WoW are the first and main quality that dictates your gameplay. While you can be a humble priest always topping off brave Warriors recklessly heading for yet another battle, you can also be a Warlock that loves tapping into that Fel Magic and toying with demons. Each class is more unique than the other, and unless you really want to min-max, you can pick any in the game and explore the world through their eyes. But if you’re more of a meta-follower, you don’t need me to tell you what’s good and bad because you’ve already read a dozen of tier lists.

Today, there are 10 different versions of the game, each one adding either more playable classes or races. If you lost track of which class can be played in which expansion, here’s everything playable class in WoW.

All classes in WoW Dragonflight

Dracthyr Evokers are the latest addition to WoW retail’s roster. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Dragonflight, there are 13 classes in total, with the latest addition to the roster being Dracthyr Evokers. Each spec comes with two to four specs that further flesh out your playstyle and give your class additional pizzazz.

Death Knight Unholy (melee DPS) Blood (tank) Frost (melee DPS)

Demon Hunter Havoc (melee DPS) Vengeance (tank)

Druid Balance (ranged caster DPS) Feral (melee DPS) Guardian (tank) Restoration (healer)

Evoker Preservation (healer) Devastation (ranged caster DPS) Augmentation (support class)

Hunter Beast Mastery (ranged attack damage DPS) Marksmanship (ranged attack damage DPS) Survival (melee DPS)

Mage Frost (ranged caster DPS) Fire (ranged caster DPS) Arcane (ranged caster DPS)

Monk Brewmaster (tank) Mistweaver (healer) Windwalker (melee DPS)

Paladin Holy (healer) Protection (tank) Retribution (melee DPS)

Priest Holy (healer) Discipline (healer) Shadow (ranged caster DPS)

Rogue Subtlety (melee DPS) Assassination (melee DPS) Outlaw (melee DPS)

Shaman Enhancement (melee DPS) Elemental (ranged caster DPS) Restoration (healer)

Warlock Affliction (ranged caster DPS) Destruction (ranged caster DPS) Demonology (ranged caster DPS)

Warrior Arms (melee DPS) Fury (melee DPS) Protection (tank)



All classes in WoW WoTLK Classic

WoTLK is the era of Death Knights. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WoTLK Classic only has 10 classes, with Death Knights being the latest added class in this version of the game. They come in two melee DPS specs, and one tanking spec, Blood.

Death Knight Unholy (melee DPS) Blood (tank) Frost (melee DPS)

Druid Balance (ranged caster DPS) Feral (melee DPS) Guardian (tank) Restoration (healer)

Hunter Beast Mastery (ranged attack damage DPS) Marksmanship (ranged attack damage DPS) Survival (melee DPS)

Mage Frost (ranged caster DPS) Fire (ranged caster DPS) Arcane (ranged caster DPS)

Paladin Holy (healer) Protection (tank) Retribution (melee DPS)

Priest Holy (healer) Discipline (healer) Shadow (ranged caster DPS)

Rogue Subtlety (melee DPS) Assassination (melee DPS) Combat (melee DPS)

Shaman Enhancement (melee DPS) Elemental (ranged caster DPS) Restoration (healer)

Warlock Afflicition (ranged caster DPS) Destruction (ranged caster DPS) Demonology (ranged caster DPS)

Warrior Arms (melee DPS) Fury (melee DPS) Protection (tank)



All classes in WoW Classic

Shaman and Paladins in Classic are limited to only one faction. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The biggest difference between WoW Classic and other versions of the game is that here you have only nine different specs, and Shaman and Paladin are only limited to one faction. While only the Horde can play Shamans, Paladins are strictly an Alliance class.

Death Knight Unholy (melee DPS) Blood (tank) Frost (melee DPS)

Druid Balance (ranged caster DPS) Feral (melee DPS) Guardian (tank) Restoration (healer)

Hunter Beast Mastery (ranged attack damage DPS) Marksmanship (ranged attack damage DPS) Survival (melee DPS)

Mage Frost (ranged caster DPS) Fire (ranged caster DPS) Arcane (ranged caster DPS)

Paladin (Alliance only) Holy (healer) Protection (tank) Retribution (melee DPS)

Priest Holy (healer) Discipline (healer) Shadow (ranged caster DPS)

Rogue Subtlety (melee DPS) Assassination (melee DPS) Combat (melee DPS)

Shaman (Horde only) Enhancement (melee DPS) Elemental (ranged caster DPS) Restoration (healer)

Warlock Affliction (ranged caster DPS) Destruction (ranged caster DPS) Demonology (ranged caster DPS)

Warrior Arms (melee DPS) Fury (melee DPS) Protection (tank)



About the author